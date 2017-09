MP Mukul Roy had visited Delhi last week and met a few senior BJP leaders in the national capital.

Member of Parliament and senior Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy on Monday quit the Mamata Banerjee party. (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: Member of Parliament and senior Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy on Monday quit the Mamata Banerjee party.

Talking to the media about his decision, Roy said, "I will reveal why I am resigning from the party, after Durga Puja."

