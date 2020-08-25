Tuesday, Aug 25, 2020 | Last Update : 04:12 PM IST

154th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,170,942

6,061

Recovered

2,504,047

1,946

Deaths

58,570

24

Maharashtra69339850249022465 Tamil Nadu3853523254566614 Andhra Pradesh3617122688283368 Jammu and Kashmir33007525205624 Karnataka2836651976254810 Uttar Pradesh1923821401072987 Delhi1625271465884313 West Bengal1418371112922851 Bihar123383101362627 Telangana10867084163770 Assam9262073091252 Gujarat87846703502908 Odisha8423156925481 Rajasthan7265056794973 Kerala5950438853235 Haryana5546045405613 Madhya Pradesh54421412311246 Punjab43284283571129 Jharkhand3111821025335 Chhatisgarh2205413424206 Uttarakhand1552910912207 Goa1413810909148 Puducherry108596942164 Tripura8917634173 Manipur5362371322 Himachal Pradesh3714358428 Nagaland371423968 Arunachal Pradesh331224275 Chandigarh3035164637 Meghalaya19767898 Sikkim14469343 Mizoram9534610
  India   Politics  25 Aug 2020  Congress retains Sonia as interim chief for six months
India, Politics

Congress retains Sonia as interim chief for six months

THE ASIAN AGE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published : Aug 25, 2020, 7:52 am IST
Updated : Aug 25, 2020, 7:52 am IST

At CWC meet, 'hurt' Sonia asks to be relieved of party chief duties

Sonia Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
 Sonia Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Notwithstanding the open rebellion by a section of its senior leadership, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Monday decided that Sonia Gandhi would remain the party’s interim president for the next six months during which time an AICC session would be called and a new chief would be elected.

Mrs Gandhi, however, said that she bore no “ill-will” towards anybody, referring to more than 23 leaders, including stalwarts like Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma, who were signatories to the letter which complained about a drift in the party, called for sweeping changes to the AICC and the election of a permanent president, someone who is “full-time, visible.

 

Ending the meeting on an emotional note, Mrs Gandhi said, “I am hurt but they are my colleagues. Bygones are bygones, let us work together.”  

In the seven-hour long meeting of the CWC, the leaking and timing of the letter was discussed more than its content. However, what the letter and the subsequent acrimonious and often emotional discussion did manage to achieve was in effect stalling the return of Rahul Gandhi as the president for another six months or till an AICC session is called.

This would be a dampener for “Team Rahul” who have been clamouring for his return as the party president.

Mr Gandhi had resigned from his post after the party’s massive defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in which he lost even his family bastion of Amethi.

 

Asking his mother Sonia Gandhi to continue as the interim president instead, a resolution passed at the end of the CWC meet said: “The CWC has extensively deliberated on the letters… The CWC makes it clear that no one will be or can be permitted to undermine or weaken the party and its leadership at this juncture. The responsibility of every Congress worker and leader today is to fight the pernicious assault on India’s democracy, pluralism and diversity by the Modi government”.

It said that the voices of “our two leaders” (Sonia and Rahul) have inspired a generation of Indians, both within and outside of the Indian National Congress, to rise and demand answers from this government which seeks to desperately distract the people through shallow and manufactured issues.

 

The CWC further noted that inner-party issues cannot be deliberated through the media or in public fora.

Over 23 Congress leaders had in the letter, called for "effective leadership" that will be "visible" and "active" in the field. While calling for "honest introspection”, it suggested reforms, including decentralisation of power, empowerment of state units and organizational elections at every level. The letter also said that the Nehru-Gandhi family will "always remain an integral part of the collective leadership" of the Congress Party.

The meeting began Monday morning on a highly acrimonious note with reports suggesting that Mr Gandhi accused the leaders who wrote the letter of being on the side of the BJP.

 

Mr Gandhi also questioned the timing of the letter and attacked them for going public against the leadership, saying differences need to be discussed in party platforms and not the media.

He said the letter came at a time when Sonia Gandhi was hospitalised and the party was fighting with the BJP in Rajasthan to save its government, sources said.

Kapil Sibal, one of those who signed the letter, but is not part of the CWC, tweeted: “Rahul says 'we are colluding with BJP'. Succeeded in Rajasthan High Court defending the Congress Party. Defending party in Manipur to bring down BJP government. Last 30 years have never made a statement in favour of BJP on any issue. Yet 'we are colluding with the BJP'!"

 

However, a little later he clarified that he was withdrawing the tweet.

"Was informed by Rahul Gandhi personally that he never said what was attributed to him. I therefore withdraw my tweet," he said.

Mr Azad also clarified that he was speaking about other leaders accusing him of siding with BJP and not Mr Gandhi.

Tags: congress working committee (cwc), sonia gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Union minister Kapil Sibal.

A day after tweet controversy, Kapil Sibal says it is not about post but about country

File image of the Jammu-Srinagar highway. (PTI)

Traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway suspended after rains lead to massive landslide

The spot of the building collapse. (ANI)

Raigad building collapse: Two killed, 18 feared trapped under the debris

Congress leader Kamal Nath. (File: PTI)

Ex-MP CM Kamal Nath backs Sonia Gandhi to remain as Congress chief

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham