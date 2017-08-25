The Asian Age | News

Friday, Aug 25, 2017

India, Politics

Smriti Irani, Amit Shah take oath as Rajya Sabha MPs

PTI
Published : Aug 25, 2017, 1:13 pm IST
Updated : Aug 25, 2017, 1:14 pm IST

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu administered the oath to Shah and Irani in his chamber.

Amit Shah and Smriti Irani were accompanied by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad among others. (Photo: PTI)
 Amit Shah and Smriti Irani were accompanied by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad among others. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: BJP chief Amit Shah and Union minister Smriti Irani on Friday took oath as Rajya Sabha members.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu administered the oath to Shah and Irani in his chamber.

Shah is making his debut in Parliament. Both were elected to the upper house from Gujarat earlier in August.

They were accompanied by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad among others.

