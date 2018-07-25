MP CM Shivraj goes on poll sop showering spree

The state has also decided to take back all ad hoc employees of different departments whose services had been terminated recently.

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has gone on a spree of showering sops for various sections of people in the state ahead of upcoming assembly elections, slated for November this year.

A bill, seeking waiver of professional tax for employees whose annual income is below Rs 2.25 lakh, passed in the just concluded monsoon session of state assembly, got a nod from governor Anandiben Patel on Tuesday.

The MP Professional Tax Amendment Bill, 2018, passed in the state assembly, sought to abolish the PT up to the annual income of Rs 2.25 lakh for employees.

Earlier, PT on annual income up to Rs 2.25 lakh had been pegged at Rs 1,500 per year. Around ten lakh employees, both in the government and private sector, would benefit from the announcement.

Similarly, the state government has announced to waive VAT on business turnovers up to Rs 20 lakh per annum. Over five small businessmen in the state will benefit by the decision. The state has also decided to take back all ad hoc employees of different departments whose services had been terminated recently.