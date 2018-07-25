The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jul 25, 2018 | Last Update : 08:04 AM IST

India, All India

‘Cow diplomacy’ to win goodwill of Rwandans

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 25, 2018, 1:43 am IST
Updated : Jul 25, 2018, 6:37 am IST

200 high-breed dairy cows gifted to villagers by PM.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accomapanied by Rwandan President Paul Kagame, greets locals at the Rweru Model village on Tuesday. (Photo: AFP)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accomapanied by Rwandan President Paul Kagame, greets locals at the Rweru Model village on Tuesday. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: People in India too would be pleasantly surprised to see the cow being given such importance as a means of economic empowerment in villages  in faraway Rwanda, PM Narendra Modi said on Tuesday during his visit to Rwanda even as he gifted “200 high-breed dairy cows” to villagers there who do not yet own a cow, under the Rwandan Government’s Girinka Programme. The gesture is being seen as “cow diplomacy” of sorts by India which is expected to win the goodwill of some of the poorest Rwandans. The function to mark the handing over of cows was held at Rweru Model village, in the presence of Rwandan President Paul Kagame. The cows were bought in Rwanda itself and gifted.

Meanwhile, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) announced that “eight bilateral MoUs on various fields were signed during the Prime Minister’s visit to Rwanda and that “agreements in the area of trade, defence, dairy-cooperation, agriculture, culture, leather and allied sector and Line of Credit for $ 200 million for expansion of Special Economic Zone and Irrigation Scheme was signed. According to the MEA, PM Modi “appreciated the effective utilisation of US $400 million Lines of Credit extended to Rwanda in the last few years”. The government said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi today gifted 200 cows to villagers who do not yet own a cow, under the Rwandan Government’s Girinka Programme. ... He said people in India too would be pleasantly surprised to see the cow being given such importance as a means of economic empowerment in villages, in faraway Rwanda.”

The word “Girinka” can be translated as “may you have a cow.” and describes a centuries-old cultural practice in Rwanda whereby a cow was given by one person to another, as a sign of respect and gratitude, Government officials said. The Girinka scheme was initiated by President Paul Kagame in response to the alarmingly high rate of childhood malnutrition and as a way to accelerate poverty reduction and integrate livestock and crop farming.     

Tags: ministry of external affairs, irrigation scheme, girinka, pm narendra modi, paul kagame

MOST POPULAR

1

The Man Booker Prize 2018 Longlist announced: Here are the book synopses

2

Honor 9N launched in India starting at Rs 11,999

3

Video: Aishwarya-Abhishek’s awkward airport moment fuels ‘fight’ report, AB Jr reacts

4

Hindus-Muslims join hands to clean up post Bahuda Yatra in Odisha

5

End of world: Longest Blood Moon of century to spark apocalypse next week

more

Editors' Picks

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

Ram Gopal Varma and Sanjay Dutt.

Disappointed by Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, RGV promises an 'honest' Sanjay Dutt biopic

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham