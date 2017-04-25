Ram Madhav plays down rift between BJP and PDP

Madhav that the main priority of the government was to bring normalcy to the Valley in one or two months.

New Delhi: Amidst reports of growing tension between ruling alliance partners PDP and BJP over handling of Kashmir’s security issue, BJP’s Ram Madhav claimed there was “no rift” between the two allies. He blamed “lack of communication” for the reported differences between the two partners in the recent MLC elections.

“There is no rift. There is some issue with regard to the MLC election. We noticed that there was some lack of communication between the two parties. Those things will be addressed,” Mr Madhav told the media, adding that the main priority of the government was to bring normalcy to the Valley in one or two months.

Meanwhile, former J&K CM Omar Abdullah took a jibe at present incumbent Mufti after her meetings with the Prime Minister and home minister in New Delhi. “While @Mehbooba Mufti goes door to door in Delhi to save her job the state teeters on the brink-student protests are the new worry,” Mr Abdullah tweeted.

Responding to Ms Mufti’s assertion that the situation in the state would improve in two to three months after which dialogue could be held to seek amicable solution to the issues, the opposition National Conference (NC) working president tweeted, “The CM has managed to get herself a reprieve from the PM & secured her job for 3 more months. Sadly nothing will improve with her in office.”