Govt only promoting Hindi, not imposing it, says Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi: The Centre clarified on Monday that it had no intention of imposing Hindi but only wanted to promote it as any other regional language.

Minister of state for home Kiren Rijiju, who also heads the department of official language, said that the Centre was not imposing Hindi on anyone but rather promoting it like a regional language.

The minister’s response comes in the wake of protests faced by the Centre from some sections that claimed the Centre was imposing Hindi on non-Hindi states. Recently, DMK leader M.K. Stalin had accused Centre of projecting people who could don’t speak Hindi as second class citizens and trying to convert the nation into “Hindia.”

The issue also got highlighted after President Pranab Mukherjee accepted the suggestion of the Committee of Parliament on Official Language that important dignitaries including the President and ministers, specially the ones who could speak and read Hindi, should be requested to give their speech in the same language.

Among other recommendations of the Committee accepted by President are making announcements on board aircraft in Hindi and then in English.