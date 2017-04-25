The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Apr 25, 2017 | Last Update : 04:47 AM IST

India, Politics

Conman Sukesh posed as judge to trap TTV Dhinakaran

THE ASIAN AGE. | SAURABH TRIVEDI
Published : Apr 25, 2017, 1:28 am IST
Updated : Apr 25, 2017, 3:55 am IST

The Delhi police grilled Dhinakaran for more than eight hours everyday last three days.

T.T.V. Dhinakaran
 T.T.V. Dhinakaran

New Delhi: After denying any link with middleman Sukesh Chandrasekar, AIADMK leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Monday admitted that he knows Chandrasekar. The fresh development came after two days of rigorous questioning of the leader by the Delhi police. 

The Delhi police grilled Mr Dhinakaran for more than eight hours everyday last three days. 

On the third day of the questioning, Mr Dhinakaran purportedly told the police that he had, in fact, met Sukesh only once. In that meeting, said a police officer, Sukesh allegedly posed as a high court judge. 

Mr Dhinakaran was under the assumption that Sukesh was a high court judge who could help him influence Election Commission officials to win the party’s “two leaves” symbol. “We are connecting the dots in statement given by Dhinakaran and Chandrasekar. We are also questioning them to find out trail of money that was recovered from Chandrasekar,” said a senior police official.

“We have been interrogating Dhinakaran since April 22 when he arrived here. In the past couple of days we confronted the duo. Both of them had contradictory versions about knowing each other,” said the officer.   

The duo have been booked for attempting to bribe EC officials to get a favourable verdict on “two leaves” symbol on which Mr Dhinakaran wanted to contest the now cancelled R.K. Nagar bypoll, the seat once held by former AIADMK stalwarts J. Jaylalithaa and M.G. Ramachandran.

A common link between the two has also emerged as both had hired the same lawyer for dealing with their cases, said the officer. In the past, Mr Dhinakaran had said that he did not know who Chandrashekhar was, something he maintained even after arriving at the capital for joining the investigations. 

Asked if the call details on any electronic evidence has shown that the two had been constantly in touch, the officer said most of the conversations were via WhatsApp calls which even the forensic tests might not help them retrieve. 

“We have sent mobile phones of Chandrasekar for forensic examination to find out any clue,” said an official.

Apart from the duo, the police has so far questioned 15 people in connection with the case. They have also written to the ECI for an explainer as far as the process of deciding the symbols in the factional battle was concerned, the reply for which is still awaited.

The officer also said that they might ask for an extension of Sukesh’s custody which expires on Tuesday they are more to be find out in the case. Of these, the money trail, of the Rs. 10 crore allegedly given to Sukesh are also being probed as are his claims of the final amount for getting the symbol being Rs. 50 crore. So far Rs. 1.3 crore have been recovered which Sukesh claims was transported via cars from Chennai to Delhi.

Asked if some of the money paid to him had already made its way to ECI officials whom he claimed to know, the officer said no evidence has come to suggest the same.

Till the report was filed Dinakaran was being interrogated. A Special Investigating Team (SIT) is now probing the case.  

Tags: t.t.v. dhinakaran, delhi police
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Sachin Tendulkar turns 44, wishes pour in from across the globe

2

Hey Alexa, tell my Mercedes to start

3

Xiaomi reveals its reason to ditch the headphone jack

4

Android Nougat update to hit Moto G4 Play in June

5

Inside pics: Sid-Alia, Saif-Kareena and Karan party hard in the burbs

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham