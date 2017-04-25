The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Apr 25, 2017 | Last Update : 06:26 PM IST

India, Politics

Mission Bengal: Amit Shah has lunch with tribals at historic Naxalbari

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Apr 25, 2017, 5:24 pm IST
Updated : Apr 25, 2017, 6:18 pm IST

Amit Shah is in West Bengal and will be touring the state as a part of BJP's Mission Bengal.

BJP President Amit Shah at a villager's house in Naxalbari. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 BJP President Amit Shah at a villager's house in Naxalbari. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Siliguri: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah on Tuesday launched the party’s Mission Bengal from Naxalbari, where the radical left movement began in the late 19960s.

He had lunch at the house of a tribal at Dakkhin Katiajote village in Naxalbari area. Shah sat on the floor of Raju Mahali's house and had rice, moong dal, 'potol' fry, squash curry, salad and 'papad', served on a banana leaf.

BJP West Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh accompanied Shah, who is on a three-day tour of West Bengal.

According to a report in NDTV, Shah will conduct a door-to-door campaign in Naxalbari. His next destination would be Bhabanipur, the assembly constituency of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The Bengal tour is aimed at gaining hold in the state ahead of the local body elections in 2018 and also the Lok Sabha polls in 2019.

The ruling Trinamool Congress party sees Shah’s visit as an attempt to make a dent in Bengal. "They are welcome to come and visit and we hope they have a good trip. But the lives of people in Bengal are entwined with Mamata Banerjee's,” said Firhad Hakim, West Bengal's urban development minister.

Besides Bengal, Shah will visit four other states – Odisha, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. With the tour to Bengal and four other states, Shah is attempting to expand BJP’s footprint in the regions where its presence has been weak.

Tags: sukma attack, amit shah, naxalbari, naxal attack
Location: India, West Bengal, Siliguri (Shiliguri)

MOST POPULAR

1

Get ready for flying to your grocery store

2

True bezel-less display coming on your smartphone next year

3

Snapdragon 845 reportedly to be made by Samsung

4

Apple hires NASA's augmented reality expert for future products: report

5

Human CEOs to become irrelevant in the next 30 years: Alibaba founder

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham