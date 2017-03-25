The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Mar 25, 2017

India, Politics

Yogi Adityanath plans Ayodhya visit on Monday

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : Mar 25, 2017, 1:02 am IST
Updated : Mar 25, 2017, 1:00 am IST

The CM is scheduled to attend an event on the death anniversary of Yogiraj Baba Gambhirnath.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
 UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: UP CM Adityanath Yogi is likely to be in Ayodhya on Monday, in a visit that comes after the Supreme Court suggestion on Tuesday that the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmbhoomi dispute could be settled through out-of-court negotiations.

Security forces have been put on alert and intelligence agencies are scanning possible places the CM could visit.

Sources said that the CM was likely to meet a number of seers and also his old friend Jagadguru Ramdineshacharya of Haridhaam Peeth. He may also visit the Ram Janmabhoomi makeshift temple and Hanuman Garhi.

The CM may also meet Sri Suresh Das, the successor of Ramcharan Das Paramhans of the Ram Janmbhoomi Nyas, former BJP MP Ram Vilas Vedanti and Mahant Nritya Gopal Das.

Top officials in Lucknow refused to confirm or deny the programme and said, “It is up to the CM to give his final word on this”.

The CM will be in Gorakhpur on Saturday and Sunday. This will be his first visit to Gorakhpur after being sworn in as CM. The city is preparing to accord him a grand welcome.

According to official sources, the CM will attend a felicitation programme at a college on Saturday and then spend the night at the Gorakhnath temple of which he is the head priest.

On Sunday, the CM is scheduled to attend an event on the death anniversary of Yogiraj Baba Gambhirnath. He will also address a gathering there.

Later in the day, the chief minister will hold a meeting with MPs, MLAs and MLCs of the region and discuss developmental projects.

