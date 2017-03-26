The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Mar 25, 2017 | Last Update : 09:28 PM IST

India, Politics

Mulayam, Azam give a miss to SP's national executive meet

PTI
Published : Mar 25, 2017, 8:48 pm IST
Updated : Mar 25, 2017, 8:48 pm IST

Akhilesh Yadav had convened the meeting of the executive of which both Mulayam and Khan are members.

 Samajwadi Party veteran Mulayam Singh Yadav (Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)

Lucknow:  Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and senior leader Azam Khan on Saturday skipped the party's national executive meeting which was presided over by Akhilesh Yadav here.

Akhilesh, who took over as the party's national president on January 1 after a bitter split, had convened the meeting of the executive of which both Mulayam and Khan are members.

Mulayam is a member as the former national president and patron of the party and Khan is a member in his capacity as national general secretary.

Following a bitter feud between the father and the son, Akhilesh had snatched reins of the party from Mulayam Singh and their fight also reached the Election Commission.

Mulayam, who has since been given the role of party mentor, had openly criticised the Samajwadi-Congress alliance and was virtually absent from the campaign too.

Tags: mulayam singh yadav, azam khan, akhilesh yadav, samajwadi party
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

