The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Mar 25, 2017 | Last Update : 01:53 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  David Warner, who was dropped on the first ball by Karun Nair, brought up his first fifty of the series. (Photo: AFP) LIVE| India vs Autsralia, 4th Test Day 1: Australia off to a flying start after Warner, Smith's fifties
 
India, Politics

Int'l boundaries with Pak, B'desh to be sealed soon: Rajnath

ANI
Published : Mar 25, 2017, 1:38 pm IST
Updated : Mar 25, 2017, 1:47 pm IST

Singh said that Pakistan border would be sealed by 2018, in the wake of the increase in infiltration attempts.

HM Rajnath Singh with BSF Assistant Commandants passing out from BSF Academy. (Photo: Twitter | HMO India)
 HM Rajnath Singh with BSF Assistant Commandants passing out from BSF Academy. (Photo: Twitter | HMO India)

Gorakhpur: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said India is planning to seal the international boundaries with Pakistan and Bangladesh soon.

"India is planning to seal the international boundaries with Pakistan and Bangladesh as soon as possible. This could be India's major step against terrorism and the problem of refugees," he said in his address at the passing out parade of the Border Security Force Assistant Commandants at the BSF Academy in Tekanpur, Madhya Pradesh.

Singh further said that the border with Pakistan would be sealed by 2018, adding this decision has been taken in the wake of the increase in infiltration attempts.

"The project will be periodically monitored by the Home Secretary at the Central-level, the BSF from the security forces' perspective and the Chief Secretaries at the state-level," Singh said, adding that the government would apply technological solutions for sealing the border in difficult terrains.

Lauding the BSF personnel, the Home Minister stated that the force has changed the rules of engagement at international borders which have made it a known entity in the neighbouring countries.

Home Minister's tweet

"The BSF has changed rules of engagement at international borders. Now, the BSF is a known entity even in neighbouring countries," Singh said.

Singh also spoke about the planning for an effective grievances redressal mechanism in the forces which will be implemented soon.

"We are planning for an effective grievances redressal mechanism in the forces. The forces are coming forward with such mechanism," said Singh.

After the passing out parade, the Home Minister signed the visitors' book at the BSF academy.

He also visited the national training centre for dogs at the BSF Academy.

Tags: bsf, border sealed, rajnath singh, bsf academy
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Gorakhpur

MOST POPULAR

1

Video: Akshay is enraged at Indian's apathy towards building toilets

2

LIVE| India vs Autsralia, 4th Test Day 1: Australia off to a flying start after Warner, Smith's fifties

3

Emma Thompson recalls refusing date with Donald Trump

4

Hope Dalai Lama's blessings helps me sleep peacefully: Steve Smith

5

A week after his resignation, Shashank Manohar returns as ICC Chairman

more

Editors' Picks

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

A baby spa in Perth lets babies between two days to six months get hydrotherapy and a massage with various health benefits. (Photo: Instagram/BabySpaPerth)

These babies getting a spa treatment will make your day

Aydin Buyuktas from Turkey came to the US to experiment with his drone snapping and on-ground photography to produce unbelievable photographs. (Photo: Instagram/Aydin Buyuktas)

Turkish photographer makes mind-bending landscapes using drone snapping

More than 1,500 dogs and 150 cats from twelve countries were evaluated during a three day pet show and competition (Photo: AP)

Adorable canines on display at International Pet Show in Romania

Donald and Ivanka Trump were recently seen posing with a golden shovel and the internet went crazy by putting their photoshop skills to use. (Photo: Reddit)

Donald and Ivanka make it to funny photoshop memes

The Portobelo festival, a blend of Catholic and African beliefs, was established in 1999 by the community to preserve their culture in honor of their ancestors (Photo: AP)

Portobelo Festival showcases Panama's diverse traditions

Chef Misuki Moriyasu uses salads to make her cakes for people who like to eat healthy. (Photo:Instagram/vegedecosalad)

Japanese chef creates colourful salad cakes for healthy eaters

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham