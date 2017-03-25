UP CM Yogi Adityanath heads to Gorakhpur, city preps for roadshow

The entire city has been covered with billboards and banners for his welcome, while the local administration has provided adequate security.

Gorakhpur all set to welcome UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Gorakhpur: After becoming the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath is going to visit his constituency Gorakhpur on Saturday for the first time.

The Chief Minister is on a two-day tour, where he will also visit temples while performing a roadshow.

The Chief Minister will be taking his road show from Gorakhpur Airport to Nandanagar, Mohdipurpur, University Chowrah, Ganesh Chauraha and the MP Inter College grounds.

On Friday, Adityanath had visited the Dalit gangrape and acid attack victim at King George's Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow. He also gave a cheque of Rs. 1 lakh as compensation to the victim's husband and directed the police officials to immediately nab the accused and initiate strict action against the guilty.

Earlier in the week, Adityanath had launched 'Anti-Romeo' squads to check on sexual assaults and harassments in public areas, ordered to shut down of illegal slaughter houses and also banned the use of pan masala and tobacco in the government premises in the state.

After being assigned the charge of India's most politically-crucial state, Adityanath assured that Uttar Pradesh would soon be considered as the supreme state in the country.

Earlier, on Monday, the priest-turned-politician directed all state government officers to declare their income and assets (moveable and immovable) within 15 days.

He had ordered all his ministers to do the same after being sworn-in as the Chief Minister on Sunday.