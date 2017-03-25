The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Mar 25, 2017 | Last Update : 04:55 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP) India vs Autsralia, 4th Test Day 1: Kuldeep stars as Australia all out for 300
 
India, Politics

UP CM Yogi Adityanath heads to Gorakhpur, city preps for roadshow

ANI
Published : Mar 25, 2017, 12:47 pm IST
Updated : Mar 25, 2017, 4:21 pm IST

The entire city has been covered with billboards and banners for his welcome, while the local administration has provided adequate security.

Gorakhpur all set to welcome UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Gorakhpur all set to welcome UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Gorakhpur: After becoming the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath is going to visit his constituency Gorakhpur on Saturday for the first time.

The Chief Minister is on a two-day tour, where he will also visit temples while performing a roadshow.

The entire city has been covered with billboards and banners for his welcome, while the local administration has provided adequate security.

The Chief Minister will be taking his road show from Gorakhpur Airport to Nandanagar, Mohdipurpur, University Chowrah, Ganesh Chauraha and the MP Inter College grounds.

On Friday, Adityanath had visited the Dalit gangrape and acid attack victim at King George's Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow. He also gave a cheque of Rs. 1 lakh as compensation to the victim's husband and directed the police officials to immediately nab the accused and initiate strict action against the guilty.

Earlier in the week, Adityanath had launched 'Anti-Romeo' squads to check on sexual assaults and harassments in public areas, ordered to shut down of illegal slaughter houses and also banned the use of pan masala and tobacco in the government premises in the state.

After being assigned the charge of India's most politically-crucial state, Adityanath assured that Uttar Pradesh would soon be considered as the supreme state in the country.

Earlier, on Monday, the priest-turned-politician directed all state government officers to declare their income and assets (moveable and immovable) within 15 days.

He had ordered all his ministers to do the same after being sworn-in as the Chief Minister on Sunday.

Tags: yogi adityanath, gorakhpur, anti-romeo squads, chef minister
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Gorakhpur

MOST POPULAR

1

Your smartphone can do a sperm count for you

2

BSNL offers 1 GB free data to its non internet users

3

Awkward things people say during sex is going viral on Twitter

4

Watch: Naam Shabana's catchy song Zubi Zubi makes you feel mysterious

5

Video: Akshay is enraged at Indian's apathy towards building toilets

more

Editors' Picks

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham