Anti-Romeo Squad: Supportive BJP says women constables be recruited

Published : Mar 25, 2017, 11:57 am IST
BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi said a woman's basic right is abused when she faces problem while returning from schools, colleges.

Anti-Romeo squad of police hauls up a youth in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
 Anti-Romeo squad of police hauls up a youth in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Backing Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh Government's 'anti-Romeo' squad policy, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Meenakshi Lekhi on Saturday said women constables should be recruited in the team who must have full freedom to deal with men who resort to such mischief.

Lekhi said a woman's basic right was abused when she was not let to walk freely on roads, when she faces problem while returning from schools, colleges.

"There is a section of males who stop women from doing even the most basic of things. If you ask any girl, she will want to live life on her own terms without any unnecessary obstruction. So, anti-Romeo squad is for that. I feel women constables should be recruited in this squad, which should be named 'Juliet squad' and they should have full freedom to deal with men who resort to mischief," she said.

Following Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's orders for the safety of girls in the state, Director General of Police (DGP) Javeed Ahmed on Wednesday launched 'anti-Romeo' squads to check on eve-teasing in public areas.

Ahmed also tweeted saying "Safety of girls or ladies is the sole intent of the anti-Romeo squads. No moral policing."

Adityanath had directed the state police to adopt a zero tolerance towards crime and take immediate steps towards improving law and order in the state.

