The SP will contest three of the 29 Lok Sabha seats in MP while the BSP contest the rest.

In Uttarakhand which has 5 Lok Sabha seats, the SP will contest one seat and the BSP will fight in three. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: After Uttar Pradesh seat-sharing announcement, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)-Samajwadi Party (SP) alliance on Monday announced a poll pact for Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand Lok Sabha elections.

The SP will contest three of the 29 Lok Sabha seats in MP while the BSP contest the rest.

In Uttarakhand which has 5 Lok Sabha seats, the SP will contest one seat and the BSP will fight in three.