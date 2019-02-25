AAP to contest elections alone in Delhi as Cong closed doors on alliance: Kejriwal

'They (Congress) have refused to go for a gatbandhan (alliance). It appears they are firm,' Arvind Kejriwal said.

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal said that his party was preparing to contest alone in New Delhi in the upcoming general elections as Congress has closed doors on alliance.

Kejriwal said that despite bitter rivalry, he was in favour of an alliance with Congress to tackle the “biggest challenge” to the country. He was referring to “remove PM Modi-Amit Shah duo from power”.