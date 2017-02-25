The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Feb 25, 2017

Delhi Police has become agent of BJP: Kejriwal on Ramjas

PTI
Published : Feb 25, 2017, 3:10 pm IST
Updated : Feb 25, 2017, 3:10 pm IST

He also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to not act as a "BJP worker" and hold police accountable for the February 22 violence.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: File)
 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday criticised the Delhi Police over its handling of clashes at DU's Ramjas college and alleged that the force has become an "agent" of the BJP.

"I strongly condemn the manner in which the Delhi Police has become an agent of the ABVP and the BJP. It is the duty of police to protect the people of Delhi and not allow the ABVP and the BJP to engage in goondaism (sic)," he told reporters.

"I hope the Prime Minister will perform his duty in an impartial way and not work like a BJP worker. The Delhi Police reports to the PM. He is not the prime minister of the BJP only but of all people, including me, and he should perform his duty," the AAP chief said.

Ramjas College had on Wednesday witnessed clashes between members of the Left-affiliated AISA and the RSS-backed ABVP.

The genesis of the clash was an invite to JNU students Umar Khalid and Shehla Rashid to address a seminar on 'Culture of Protests' which was withdrawn by the college authorities following opposition by the ABVP.

The Delhi Police has acknowledged "unprofessional" conduct on the part of some of its personnel during the clash and suspended three policemen.

