Friday, Jan 25, 2019 | Last Update : 11:44 AM IST

India, Politics

‘Will withdraw support from NDA if situation arises’: Mizo CM on Citizenship Bill

PTI
Published : Jan 25, 2019, 10:57 am IST
Updated : Jan 25, 2019, 10:57 am IST

The party cruised to an absolute majority last year, winning 26 of the 40 seats in the Mizoram Assembly.

‘The state cabinet adopted a resolution opposing the proposed legislation and I have met both the prime minister and the Union Home minister to inform them about our opposition to the legislation,’ Mizoram CM Zoramthanga said. (Photo: File)
 ‘The state cabinet adopted a resolution opposing the proposed legislation and I have met both the prime minister and the Union Home minister to inform them about our opposition to the legislation,’ Mizoram CM Zoramthanga said. (Photo: File)

Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said on Thursday that the ruling Mizo National Front would not hesitate to snap ties with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) if the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is not revoked.

Addressing MNF workers at Aibawk village near here, Zoramthanga said that the party and his government had been making all-out efforts to ensure the defeat of the bill. "The ruling party would withdraw its support to the NDA if situation arises," he said.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, passed by the Lok Sabha on January 8, seeks to grant Indian nationality to non-Muslims who fled religious persecution from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, and entered India before December 31, 2014.

"The state cabinet adopted a resolution opposing the proposed legislation and I have met both the prime minister and the Union Home minister to inform them about our opposition to the legislation," the MNF chief said.

The party would be at the forefront of the movement against the proposed bill, Zoramthanga asserted. "The bill should not be enacted as it does not value the historic Mizo accord signed between India and the erstwhile underground MNF in 1986," he added.

The Mizo National Front was formed in 1950s to protest against the inaction of the central government towards the famine situation in the Mizo areas of Assam.

Following years of underground activities, it signed the Mizoram Accord with the Union government in 1986, renouncing violence.

The party cruised to an absolute majority last year, winning 26 of the 40 seats in the Mizoram Assembly.

Tags: citizenship (amendment) bill, mizoram, zoramthanga, nda, mizo national front
Location: India, Mizoram, Aizawl

Latest From India

On Thursday, Chanda Kochhar (56), her husband Deepak Kochhar and Videocon head Venugopal Dhoot were charged with criminal conspiracy and cheating by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). (Photo: File)

Chanda is tip of iceberg: Whistleblower on CBI FIR in ICICI-Videocon loan

‘The population of scheduled tribes and scheduled castes and other backward classes has increased but the limit (for quotas) is 50pc. The only data we have on this is from 1931 (census),’ Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Nitish Kumar urges for caste-based census

The 8-year-old is said to have gone home crying, with injuries and blood on her clothes. (Representational Image)

Andhra: Class 2 girl raped by headmaster, got 4 stitches to stop bleeding

‘The state government will release compensation to farmers which will be credited into their accounts in the coming days,’ Relief and Rehabilitation Minister of Maharashtra, Chandrakant Patil said. (Photo: File)

Maharashtra govt to disburse Rs 2900 crore for drought relief measures

MOST POPULAR

1

Baramulla declared first terrorist free district in J&K

2

Digital Transformation in 2019: Prepare or perish!

3

Huawei unveils the world’s most powerful 5G modem

4

Facebook to prevent duplicate content

5

Boeing's flying car lifts off

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham