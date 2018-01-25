The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Jan 25, 2018 | Last Update : 08:47 AM IST

India, Politics

Rahul Gandhi takes jibe at PM Modi over Davos meet

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 25, 2018, 2:53 am IST
Updated : Jan 25, 2018, 2:55 am IST

The Prime Minister was in Davos addressing the World Economic Forum.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi
New Delhi: Once again Congress President Mr. Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at the Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi over his visit to Switzerland.

A country also known for its strict secrecy in banking matters. Taking to Twitter Mr. Gandhi said, “Dear PM, Welcome back from SWITZERLAND. Quick reminder about your promise on BLACK MONEY. Youth in India were wondering if you got any back with you in your plane?” The Prime Minister was in Davos addressing the World Economic Forum.

According to the Congress during the Lok Sabha elections of 2014 the BJP promised to bring back black money stashed abroad and every Indian will get 15 lacs in their accounts.

In several election campaigns the Congress has demanded that the BJP led central government should give everybody 15 lacs as promised in their election campaign.

On Tuesday when the Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi was addressing the World Economic Forum in Davos, the Congress President Mr. Rahul Gandhi took to twitter and said, “Dear PM, Welcome to Switzerland! Please tell DAVOS why 1% of India’s population gets 73% of its wealth?”

Tags: rahul gandhi, narendra modi, world economic forum

