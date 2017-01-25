The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jan 25, 2017 | Last Update : 03:52 AM IST

India, Politics

JD-U wants to support Congress-SP, RLD eyes BJP

THE ASIAN AGE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published : Jan 25, 2017, 1:51 am IST
Updated : Jan 25, 2017, 2:43 am IST

Nitish Kumar wants to withdraw from the UP contest and even wants to campaign for the “secular” alliance.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar
 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

New Delhi: Ahead of the UP Assembly polls, all is not well in the RLD-JD(U) pact. Differences have cropped up between the two parties over supporting the SP-Congress alliance. While JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar wants to withdraw from the UP contest and even wants to campaign for the “secular” alliance, the RLD is open to siding with the BJP post-polls.

At a core committee meeting of the JD(U), Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar is understood to have evinced interest in withdrawing from the poll race and support the Congress-JD(U) alliance, keeping in view the formation of an anti-BJP platform in the 2019 polls, sources said. Mr Kumar, sources said, was thinking ahead of the UP polls as he thinks a “secular” alliance against Mr Modi was needed and the UP polls were just a stepping block to it.

It may be recalled that the JD(U) is in alliance with Lalu Prasad’s RJD in Bihar, which is is supporting the Congress-SP front. Mr Prasad’s daughter is married into the Yadav clan.

The RLD had opened channels with the BJP after the SP had refused to explore a pre-poll alliance with the Jat-dominated party fearing a backlash from the Muslim community, who are its core voters. The two parties — RLD and JD(U) — had also said that they were open to support the BSP post–polls.

RLD state unit chief Masood Ahmad has already announced that the parties will contest all the 403 Assembly seats in UP. Sources said that the RLD and JD(U) was not ready to align with the Congress anymore as they felt betrayed by the party.

The Congress reportedly offered some 20 seats to RLD chief’s son Jayant Choudhary, who was in touch with Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi. The RLD was not prepared to accept anything short of 30 seats.

The Samajwadi Party which had refused to deal with the RLD, has also put a spanner in the much-awaited alliance with the Congress giving the latter much less seats than promised.

Tags: sp-congress alliance, up assembly polls, nitish kumar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

High praise for Kohli from Wasim, Saqlain and Shoaib

2

How to get Android Nougat 7.0 for Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

3

'Kiss hormone' may hold key to curing sex problems

4

Getting threat calls? Make sure you record them as evidence

5

'Stop Molesting, be a man': Curious posters inside trains leave Delhi Metro clueless

more

Editors' Picks

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreading it

Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu ban: PM meets TN CM, says matter sub-judice

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham