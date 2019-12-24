Tuesday, Dec 24, 2019 | Last Update : 03:44 AM IST

India, Politics

Mood was against state, Centre: RJD

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Dec 24, 2019, 1:57 am IST
Updated : Dec 24, 2019, 1:57 am IST

The RJD was allotted a total of seven seats under the seat-sharing arrangement with the JMM and Congress.

Tejashwi Yadav (Photo: File)
 Tejashwi Yadav (Photo: File)

Patna: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Monday celebrated the success of the grand alliance in the Jharkhand Assembly polls. The party had contested in alliance with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress.

Taking a potshot at Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said, “The mood was against the state government as well as the Centre, which failed in providing relief to the people from poverty and unemployment. People were also upset due to the deteriorating law and order scenario in the state.”

The RJD was allotted a total of seven seats under the seat-sharing arrangement with the JMM and Congress. Political analysts see this as a major boost for the RJD and Congress which is preparing to get into a direct electoral battle with the JD(U)-BJP combine during the Bihar Assembly polls.

Tags: jharkhand assembly polls, tejashwi yadav

Latest From India

Gender remains a critically important but largely ignored lens to view development issues across the world. Gender inequality is not only a pressing moral and social issue but also a critical economic challenge. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)

Gender gap: Build core competencies of women

Migratory birds are arriving in many areas of the country — it is the regular seasonal movement. Their migration from one place to another is not limited to food only, but the entire ecosystem is connected to it.

Migratory birds are at risk in Rajasthan: Time to act now

Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur

Video on ‘air row’ involving Pragya surfaces

Russian Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) Roman Babushkin said, “Not only Philippines but dozens of countries are interested”. (Photo: ANI)

‘Dozens of countries keen to buy BrahMos’

MOST POPULAR

1

To combat air pollution, ‘Oxygen Parlour’ opened at Nashik railway station

2

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

3

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

4

Video: Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

5

All you need to know about Trump impeachment ahead of vote

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham