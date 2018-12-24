The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Dec 24, 2018 | Last Update : 06:34 PM IST

India, Politics

‘Demon of corruption becoming strong in Odisha’: PM Modi

PTI
Published : Dec 24, 2018, 5:47 pm IST
Updated : Dec 24, 2018, 5:58 pm IST

PM Modi also hit out at Odisha government for not adopting Centre's mega health scheme Ayushman Bharat.

‘The demon of corruption has grown in chit fund, PC (percentage commission) culture... The truth of Odisha's development is not hidden. Farmers, women are raising their voice,’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. (Photo: ANI)
 ‘The demon of corruption has grown in chit fund, PC (percentage commission) culture... The truth of Odisha's development is not hidden. Farmers, women are raising their voice,’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. (Photo: ANI)

Khurda: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hit out at the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government in Odisha, saying the "demon of corruption" in various sectors has become strong in the state.

PM Modi, who launched a slew of projects for the state and released a stamp and a coin to commemorate Odisha's 1817 Paika rebellion, was addressing a BJP rally in Khurda town.

The Prime Minister in an apparent jibe at the BJD government, asked, "Who is feeding the demon (of corruption)?"

"The demon of corruption has grown in chit fund, PC (percentage commission) culture... The truth of Odisha's development is not hidden. Farmers, women are raising their voice," he said.

He also hit out at the Odisha government for not adopting the Centre's mega health scheme Ayushman Bharat.

"People of the state are asking why they have been deprived of the benefits of the health scheme which is available in other states of the country," PM Modi said.

Polls in Odisha are due to be held along with the 2019 general elections.

Tags: odisha elections, pm modi, naveen patnaik, bjd, bjp
Location: India, Odisha

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple iOS 12.1.2 reportedly bricking iPhones

2

Cortana scores worst in most voice assistant categories: Report

3

Men are more sensitive and fragile, says Jennifer Lopez

4

Elon Musk says Tesla to pay customers for missed tax credits

5

SpaceX launches first US national security space mission

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham