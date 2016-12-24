Saturday, Dec 24, 2016 | Last Update : 09:19 PM IST

India, Politics

Sting case: CBI summons Harish Rawat for third time

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 24, 2016, 2:02 am IST
Updated : Dec 24, 2016, 5:13 am IST

The PE is the first step during which the agency verifies the facts in the complaint received by it.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat arrives at CBI headquarters for questioning in connection with a sting CD probe in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat arrives at CBI headquarters for questioning in connection with a sting CD probe in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: With elections approaching in Uttarakhand, the CBI has swung into action and asked Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat to appear before it on December 26 in connection with agency’s ongoing enquiry into the controversial sting CD in which he was purportedly seen talking to middlemen in a bid to strike a deal with dissident Congress leaders.

This is the third time Mr Rawat has been summoned by the CBI on a Preliminary Enquiry (PE) registered by it in on April 29. CBI had registered a Preliminary Enquiry (PE) on April 29 to probe the sting operation in which Rawat was purportedly shown negotiating a deal to buy the support of rebel Congress MLAs ahead of the floor test. The PE was registered on the reference received from the state government (during President’s rule) and subsequent notification from the central government.

The CBI has already examined a former Congress MLA who claimed that Rawat had allegedly offered him Rs 2.5 crore for changing sides and one of his ministers later approached him with an offer of Rs 10 crore. The agency also examined private news channel chief Umesh Sharma, who did the sting. The agency had said that Mr Rawat, during his first round of questioning on May 24, did not respond to all of the queries of the probe agency. A claim refuted by Rawat. He had also denied the allegation and called the video fake after it was released by the rebel Congress legislators but later admitted that he was on camera in the sting operation. He was questioned again by the CBI on June 7.

The PE is the first step during which the agency verifies the facts in the complaint received by it. During a PE, the agency usually only “requests” a person “to join the probe” and does not summon him, carry out searches or make any arrests. If verification of facts shows need of further probe, it may register an FIR or else close the PE.

After Rawat’s victory in the floor test, the state cabinet had met on May 15 and withdrawn the notification recommending a CBI probe into the sting operation involving him. Instead, the state cabinet decided to constitute a Special Investigating Team to probe the case as it was a state subject. CBI had said the notification was rejected after taking legal opinion, which said there was no ground for its withdrawal and it was “not legally tenable”.

Tags: harish rawat, cbi, fir
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Priyanka and Bhansali to work together again?

2

Internet nail-varnish dare nets sick Dutch 6-year-old a million

3

Golf's Tiger Woods hits the links with Donald Trump

4

Designer build's India's first bamboo bicycle

5

Doctors help man beat universally lethal disease

more

Editors' Picks

Karun Nair recently scored an unbeaten triple hundred in the fifth Test against England in Chennai. (Photo: AP)

Karun Nair complains of lower abdominal pain

A four-year-old girl, who went missing on December 15, was found dead near her village in Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum on Thursday. (Representational image)

Jharkhand: 4-year-old raped, murdered; villagers allege witchcraft

Although Shehzad is considered to be one of the most talented batsmen in the country, he has been dropped by the Pakistan selectors due to indiscipline. (Photo: AFP)

Ahmed Shehzad draws flak for Virat Kohli comparison

Rishi Kapoor was seen in 'Kapoor & Sons' earlier this year.

Rishi rips Twitterati apart for mocking Saifeena's baby's name

The parent's of Theo Ormondi donated his lungs to a five-month-old girl and a young adult after their son died due to a sudden illness. (Photo: AFP)

41-day-old UK baby becomes youngest lung donor

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

The Censor Board was too generous with numeorus films as far as suggesting cuts were concerned.

Yearender 2016: Was the Censor Board overactive this year?

Numerous celebrities were seen at a Christmas bash thrown by Farah Ali Khan. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars come down for Farah Ali Khan's Christmas bash

Numerous Bollywood stars were present at the launch of Esha Amin's new label on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town ladies come out in their fashionable best

Bollywood celebrities were snapped outside a restaurant in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sidharth, Zareen, Gautam step out for dinner

Bollywood celebrities were spotted at various locations in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Jacqueline, Kriti, Dharmendra, other stars get spotted in the city

Numerous celebrities came out at the premiere of 'Wajah Tum Ho' on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars come out for Wajah Tum Ho premiere

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham