Rahul Gandhi to resume campaign with rally in Porbandar

The Congress leader will be in the state for two days.

Ahmedabad: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi will resume campaigning in Gujarat by addressing a public meeting at Porbandar on Friday. The Congress leader will be in the state for two days.

With the Congress and the BJP going all out to outdo each other in the prestigious election in the Prime Minister’s home state, Mr Gandhi has been leading his party’s campaign in Gujarat.

While in Porbandar, he will also try to reach out to the strong fishermen community and also campaign for his party in the Nikol-Naroda area, which is dominated by Patidars.