SP will contest 5 Gujarat seats, back Congress on rest

Gujarat will be going to polls in December though the Election Commission (EC) is yet to announce the dates.

Samajwadi Party President and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav addresses a press conference at the party office, in Lucknow. (Photo: PTI)
Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party will contest five out of the 182 Assembly seats in Gujarat and will support the Congress in the remaining seats.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, SP president Akhilesh Yadav said that his party did not wish to split the anti-BJP vote and would field candidates only in constituencies where it had a strong presence.

“We do not wish to weaken the fight against the BJP. We will be supporting the Congress in the rest of the seats and will contest only those seats where the party organisation is strong enough,” he said.

Mr Yadav, while replying to a question, said that he would campaign on seats where SP candidates are contesting. “But if any other party approaches me, I will happily campaign for them,” he added.

The SP had entered into an alliance with the Congress in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections that was held earlier this year.

Referring to the allegation of Narendra Patel, an associate of Hardik Patel, that he had been offered `1 crore to join the BJP, Mr Yadav said in mock seriousness, “How can that be true? BJP is the most honest party and can never do such things. I also advice you not to run the story otherwise your channel will be closed.”

Mr Akhilesh Yadav, however, downplayed the visits of UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath to places of religious significance.

“There is no harm in this. I have also visited religious places during my school tours. I also offer prayers on Diwali,” he said.

Replying to a question on the controversy over Taj Mahal, the SP president said that the Prime Minister himself had said earlier that there was a need to attract tourists in the country.

