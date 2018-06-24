Despite outcry, Yogi Adityanath to continue till 2019 election

The BJP had won Phulpur & Kairana for the first time in 2014 and were represented by deputed CM Keshav Prasad Maurya & late Hukum Singh respectively.

New Delhi: Amid growing dissent against Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in the wake of key bypoll losses and growing demand from some sections within the BJP to replace him, the BJP high-command has decided “not to disturb” either the government or the organisation in the state till 2019 Lok Sabha elections are over.

Both the BJP and the RSS, sources said, have decided that there will be no change either in the government, except the pending reshuffle in the UP government, or in the organisation, including organisational secretary Sunil Bansal, who is an RSS man, or party’s state unit chief Mahendra Nath Pandey till the 2019 polls. Sources said any decision for a change in leadership or a major overhauling of the state unit will be taken after the Lok Sabha elections if the situation persists and only “after a review by the RSS-BJP top brass.” Sources disclosed that the BJP is happy with the development works initiated by the Yogi government in the state.

The BJP was left red faced after it lost crucial Lok Sabha and assembly seats in bypolls, including Gorakhpur parliamentary constituency represented by the chief minister himself until he entered the state Assembly. It was also embarrassing for the BJP as it lost Gorakhpur, Phulpur and Kairana Lok Sabha seats and Noorpur assembly berth a year after it came to power in the state with a thumping majority. The BJP had won Phulpur and Kairana for the first time in 2014 and were represented by deputed CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and late Hukum Singh respectively.

But ever since the party lost these crucial seats, there is a growing dissent against the chief minister and pressure on the BJP leadership to change Yogi Adityanath. But both the RSS and the BJP high command are not in favour of any changes in the state at this juncture as it would also give a negative message to the saffron cadre, who are strong supporters of the UP chief minister.