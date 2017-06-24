Looking to build forward-looking vision, says Modi

PM Modi will reach Washington on the night of June 24.

New Delhi: Ahead of his visit to the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he “looks forward to building a forward-looking vision for our partnership with the new administration in the United States under President Donald Trump”, adding that “India’s partnership with the United States is multi-layered and diverse, supported by not just Governments but all the stakeholders on both sides”.

He also said he “looks forward to this opportunity to have an in depth exchange of views on further consolidating the robust and wide ranging partnership between India and the United States”.

In a statement, PM Modi said, “I will be visiting Washington, D.C. on 24-26 June at the invitation of President Donald J. Trump. President Trump and I have spoken on telephone prior to this. Our conversations have touched upon our common intent to take forward our productive all round engagement for the mutual benefit of our people. I look forward to this opportunity to have an in depth exchange of views on further consolidating the robust and wide ranging partnership between India and the United States.”

He added, “India’s partnership with the United States is multi-layered and diverse, supported by not just Governments but all the stakeholders on both sides. I look forward to building a forward looking vision for our partnership with the new Administration in the United States under President Trump. Apart from official meetings with President Trump and his cabinet colleagues, I will be meeting some prominent American CEOs. As in the past, I look forward to interacting with the Indian diaspora in the United States as well.”

Just on Thursday, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) had said rather candidly that “there are certain areas on which we (India and the US) need to understand each other better”.

The H-1B visa issue, the menace of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, US military aid to Pakistan, Indo-US strategic cooperation including defence ties, India’s NSG membership bid, increased Chinese assertiveness in Asia and the Paris climate deal are expected to be among the issues on the table when the two leaders will meet each other on June 26.

PM Modi will reach Washington on the night of June 24. The next day, on June 25, he will have a meeting with US CEOs and senior representatives of the business community there. There will also be a community event in the afternoon of June 25, the MEA had indicated. On the forenoon of June 26, senior officials of the US Administration will call on PM Modi. “In the afternoon of June 26, we have the official engagements with President Trump. There will be official level talks,” the MEA had said.