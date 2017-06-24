The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jun 24, 2017 | Last Update : 07:02 AM IST

 LIVE !  :  India's captain Virat Kohli leaves the field as rain delay play for the second time during the first ODI cricket match against West Indies at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. (Photo: AP) West Indies vs India: Rain stops play, India in commanding position
 
India, Politics

Take decision in best interest of country, says Meira Kumar

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 24, 2017, 12:51 am IST
Updated : Jun 24, 2017, 6:41 am IST

The statement said that the coming polls was a fight of ideology.

Meira Kumar
 Meira Kumar

New Delhi: The presidential candidate of the 17-party Opposition conglomerate, Meira Kumar, on Friday said the coming polls for the highest constitutional office of the country was a fight between different ideologies and appealed to all political parties to vote on the basis of cherished values of social justice and inclusiveness.

In a statement, Ms Kumar appealed to the electorate, which comprises of parliamentarians and state legislators, to cast their vote in the best interests of the country. The statement said that the coming polls was a fight of ideology.

“I would appeal to the collegium to take their decision on the best interest of the country, based on the cherished values and principles and ideologies. These are social justice, inclusiveness and values of composite Indian heritage which we hold so sacred.”

Many Opposition parties also said that they would contest on the basis of ideology and appealed to all secular forces to support its nominee Meira Kumar.

“This is a fight of ideologies and there is no midway. People with secular ideology should stand with Meira Kumar,” senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said.

On Thursday, 17 Opposition parties chose Ms Kumar as their candidate against NDA nominee Ram Nath Kovind. The presidential polls would be held on July 17.

CPI national secretary D. Raja said that the Opposition would fight the contest seriously despite less numbers as it was a battle of ideologies.

“It is true that the numbers are not in favour of the Opposition at this point of time. But it is a contest and must be fought seriously. It is not a token fight, but what is tokenism in a democracy? It is a battle of ideologies,” Mr Raja said.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad said that Mr Kovind was a hardcore RSS man and even if the “Congress had asked us to support him, I would have gone against it”.

Tags: meira kumar, ghulam nabi azad, ram nath kovind
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Turning dolls into art pieces!

2

India's first underwater metro tunnel between Howrah, Kolkata completed

3

Apple's biggest MacBook is on a roof

4

Strange 'human-faced' sheep born in South Africa

5

Video: Watch Super Mario take on Level 1 in the AR world

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The festival is in celebration of the annual menstrual cycle of the Goddess Shakti at the Kamakhya Temple. (Photo: AP)

Thousands gather to celebrate Ambubachi festival at Kamakhya

Bolivia's Aymara Indians are celebrating the year 5,525 as well as the Southern Hemisphere's winter solstice, which marks the start of a new agricultural cycle. (Photo: AP)

Aymara Indians celebrate New Year by performing thousand-year old traditions

Millions of yoga enthusiasts around the globe take part in a mass yoga sessions to mark the third International Yoga Day which falls on June 21 every year. (Photo: PIB)

People around the world celebrate International Yoga Day

Thousands of participants march during the annual Gay Pride Parade in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, June 18, 2017. (Photo: AP)

Thousands participate in Brazil's annual Gay Pride Parade

Milan Fashion Week (Photo: AP)

Second day of Milan Fashion Week sees new spunk!

The annual festival celebrates the centuries old tradition of pulling logs honoring the owners of the strongest horses. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds come out to celebrate Bosnia's horse logging festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham