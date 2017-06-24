Take decision in best interest of country, says Meira Kumar

The statement said that the coming polls was a fight of ideology.

New Delhi: The presidential candidate of the 17-party Opposition conglomerate, Meira Kumar, on Friday said the coming polls for the highest constitutional office of the country was a fight between different ideologies and appealed to all political parties to vote on the basis of cherished values of social justice and inclusiveness.

In a statement, Ms Kumar appealed to the electorate, which comprises of parliamentarians and state legislators, to cast their vote in the best interests of the country.

“I would appeal to the collegium to take their decision on the best interest of the country, based on the cherished values and principles and ideologies. These are social justice, inclusiveness and values of composite Indian heritage which we hold so sacred.”

Many Opposition parties also said that they would contest on the basis of ideology and appealed to all secular forces to support its nominee Meira Kumar.

“This is a fight of ideologies and there is no midway. People with secular ideology should stand with Meira Kumar,” senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said.

On Thursday, 17 Opposition parties chose Ms Kumar as their candidate against NDA nominee Ram Nath Kovind. The presidential polls would be held on July 17.

CPI national secretary D. Raja said that the Opposition would fight the contest seriously despite less numbers as it was a battle of ideologies.

“It is true that the numbers are not in favour of the Opposition at this point of time. But it is a contest and must be fought seriously. It is not a token fight, but what is tokenism in a democracy? It is a battle of ideologies,” Mr Raja said.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad said that Mr Kovind was a hardcore RSS man and even if the “Congress had asked us to support him, I would have gone against it”.