Rahul Gandhi alleges RSS, BJP dogma behind TN protest killings

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at the BJP and RSS. Mr. Gandhi alleged that Tamils are being brutally killed for not bowing to the Sangh philosophy and sought to put the blame for thrashing of dalits in Gujarat on “repressive Manuvadi thought” of the two organisations. “This soul-stirring video is a result of the Manuvadi thought. Before this disease spreads further in our country, we have to stop this. We will all together defeat this repressive thought of the BJP/RSS. It is time for change,” he tweeted in Hindi. This followed another tweet in Tamil in which the Congress chief alleged that Tamils were being killed as they refused to “bow” to RSS philosophy.

Using the hashtag “SterliteProtest” on Twitter, Mr. Gandhi tweeted, “Tamils are being brutally killed because they are refusing to bow to the RSS philosophy. The bullets of RSS and Modi can never crush the spirit of the Tamil people. Tamil Brothers and sisters, we are with you!” On Tuesday also Mr. Gandhi had attacked the RSS and had urged students to “rise”, alleging their future was at risk as the prime minister wanted to appoint officers chosen by the RSS by “manipulating” the merit list in civil service examinations.

This came in the wake of a proposal seeking to bring in major changes in the allocation of services to candidates who clear the all-India examination. Hitting back at the Congress President, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra attacked Mr Gandhi for drawing the RSS into the incident and said it underlined his “inexperience and immaturity”, wondering Congress’ future with such a president. “You can inherit presidency of a party but you cannot inherit wisdom and understanding,” he said, taking a dig at Mr. Gandhi.