↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Yogi lowers security for several UP Oppn leaders

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 24, 2017, 2:12 am IST
Those leaders who have been given security by the Centre, however, will continue to enjoy the privilege.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)
Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government is preparing to remove the security cover provided to political leaders, businessmen, journalists and others.

The chief minister has already downgraded the security cover provide to senior SP leader like Azam Khan, Ram Gopal Yadav, Dimple Yadav, Shivpal Yadav and SP MLCs, including Sunil Singh Yadav and Ashu Malik.

The security cover of former chief ministers Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati is also been cut down. BSP general secretary Satish Chandra Misra’s security is also being withdrawn. Former chief secretary Alok Ranjan is another one to lose his security cover.

However, the security provided to SP MP Naresh Agarwal and former SP leader Amar Singh has not been withdrawn, while Mr Vinay Katiyar’s security has been upgraded.

Sources in the home department said that the security of about 105 VIPs had been completely withdrawn and that of 46 VIPs had been downgraded.

A senior official in the home department said that the chief minister had given clear instructions on Saturday evening that security would be provided only to those who faced a genuine threat perception.

“We are not giving security to those who flaunt it as a status symbol,” the official said.

