The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Apr 24, 2017 | Last Update : 01:29 AM IST

India, Politics

BJP tells its CMs to keep ‘New India’ focus on poor

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 24, 2017, 1:12 am IST
Updated : Apr 24, 2017, 1:09 am IST

The BJP chief ministers were also asked to formulate and successfully implement schemes that benefit the common man.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP President Amit Shah during a meeting with BJP chief ministers at party office in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP President Amit Shah during a meeting with BJP chief ministers at party office in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The BJP’s top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah, on Sunday held a meeting of 13 BJP chief ministers and deliberated on the vision for a “New India” that would include the poor, the deprived and farmers in the development model and in promoting Antodaya schemes. Mr Modi reiterated that a “New India” could be achieved by bringing in Antodaya — social justice and socio-economic equality — for all. The term “Antodaya” (reaching out to the last man) was coined by Sangh ideologue Deendayal Upadhayay and has been the guilding principle of Central government schemes and various BJP campaigns. Several Union ministers, including Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj, Nitin Gadkari and M. Venkaiah Naidu, also attended this meeting at the BJP headquarters. Two deputy chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh — Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma — also attended the meeting. The chief ministers of BJP-ruled states also told the party bosses about the ways and means used to promote schemes, including Central schemes. The BJP top brass told them to stress on the social media to promote as well as to connect with the masses.

The BJP chief ministers were also asked to formulate and successfully implement schemes that benefit the common man. At the recently-concluded BJP national executive meeting in Bhubaneswar, Mr Modi had asked the party leaders to work towards socio-economic transformation of the country along with providing good and corruption-free governance. They were also asked about the progress of various Central schemes and how these have benefited the poor and marginalised. Some of the chief ministers, including Madhya Pradesh’s Shivraj Singh Chouhan, also held presentations of some state schemes.

On many occasions, Mr Modi has stressed on promoting and implementing pro-poor policies with party leaders. It was also the central theme of Mr Modi’s address at the BJP national executive meeting in Bhubaneswar.

Tags: narendra modi, rajnath singh, sushma swaraj, social justice
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Ram Gopal Varma slams awards, questions their relevance

2

'Siblings' Ranveer and Priyanka bond with their Dil Dhadakne Do director Zoya

3

Kamaal R Khan apologises to South superstar Mohanlal over Chhota Bheem comment

4

Removing condom without asking partner is a dangerous trend

5

Huge snake falls off the roof in gym in Australia

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Assamese celebrate the Suwori festival which coincides with Rongali Bihu by hosting elephant fights, horse races, dances and songs along with tug-of-war. (Photo: AP)

Locals celebrate vibrant Suwori tribal festival in Assam

Sand artist Jim Denevan creates detailed sand art using sticks and rakes to create distinct or geometrical patterns near beaches. (Photo: Facebook/JimDenevan)

US artist makes aerially appealing sand art that is absolutely amazing

Russian illustrator Nikita Golubev doesn’t consider dirty cars to be an eyesore. In fact, he treats them as blank canvasses to make beautiful art. (Photo: Instagram/ @proboynick)

Russian man gives dirty cars an artistic makeover

Nusret Gökçe's popularity has made him go viral again after his cast his vote in the Turkish elections and his fans put him in hilarious situations. (Photo: Reddit)

Turkish chef Salt Bae casting his vote made netizens come up with hilarious memes

Worshippers in Mexico, Cuba, Guatemala, Paraguay and Spain walk the streets enacting the crucifixion of Jesus Christ three days before the resurrection on Easter Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Devotees participate in the Good Friday rituals around the world

Stephen Crowley's daughter Hannah has been photoshopped in dangerous situations and it looks very real (Photo: Instagram)

Man photoshops daughter in terrifying places to send a message

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham