The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Mar 24, 2018 | Last Update : 06:50 PM IST

India, Politics

BJP will not succeed in breaking BSP-SP ties: Mayawati after RS poll result

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 24, 2018, 5:27 pm IST
Updated : Mar 24, 2018, 6:18 pm IST

Mayawati's BSP on Friday suspended MLA Anil Singh who cross-voted in favour of BJP candidate in RS polls to serve his business interests. 

Mayawati said that her party along with SP had come together with a plan to defeat the BJP candidate. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Mayawati said that her party along with SP had come together with a plan to defeat the BJP candidate. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Lucknow: A day after the BJP won nine out of the 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Friday said that the saffron party will not succeed in breaking the ties between SP and BSP.

"I would like to tell BJP and company that their malpractices will not succeed in breaking the ties between SP and BSP. Yesterday's results have not affected the SP-BSP tie up in any way, not even by an inch," Mayawati said.

Accusing the BJP of indulging in malpractices, Mayawati said the party exterted all of its force to ensure that the BSP candidate does not win at any cost.

"The entire system was deployed to ensure that the newly formed ties between BSP and SP loosens," she added.

Attacking the BJP in sharp words, the BSP supremo said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah had used the system to make their candidates win, adding that an environment of fear was created due to which cross-voting happened.

However, exuding confidence in the tie-up, she said the "immoral" victory was not enough to make up for BJP's defeat in Uttar Pradesh bypolls.

Mayawati said that her party along with SP had come together with a plan to defeat the BJP candidate. She said that efforts were also made to ensure that Rajya Sabha election does not become a blot on the face of democracy.

Mayawati's BSP earlier on Friday suspended MLA Anil Singh who cross-voted in favour of BJP candidate in Rajya Sabha polls to serve his business interests.

Polling in the Rajya Sabha elections in UP on Friday were marked by cross voting and high drama.

Though elections for 59 seats in the Rajya Sabha was elected on Friday, the result of the BSP candidate — backed by the Samajwadi Party and the Congress — hogged limelight owing to the electoral impact that the SP-BSP alliance could have in Uttar Pradesh in 2019 polls.

A tough contest was seen between the BJP-backed independent candidate Anil Agarwal who got 22 first preference votes and the BSP candidate Bhimrao Ambedkar who got 33 first preference votes. The BSP candidate was backed by SP and Congress.

This election is expected to allow the BJP to consolidate its position as the largest party in the Rajya Sabha.

Tags: rajya sabha, rajya sabha polls, mayawati, bsp-sp alliance, bjp
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Vivo V9 review: For those who need a perfect daily driver

2

Find out why journal writing is good for you

3

Long-term antibiotic use harmful for women, study suggests

4

Man tries breaking fight between two bulls, gets hurled in air

5

Aadhaar system security flaw: Every Indian citizen's private details at high risk

more

Editors' Picks

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have locked in their wedding destination.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja wedding is on; here are all the details you need to know

According to an exclusive report by Zero Day security researcher Zack Whittaker (via ZDNet), every Indian citizen who has subscribed to Aadhaar has been leaked. According to the report, Zack says that the national ID database has been hit by yet another major security lapse.

Aadhaar system security flaw: Every Indian citizen's private details at high risk

Facebook pages of SpaceX and Tesla, which had millions of followers, are no longer accessible.

Daring move: Elon Musk deletes Tesla, SpaceX Facebook pages

Kangana Ranaut.

Happy 31st Birthday Kangana Ranaut, but that tongue of yours...uff!

On Wednesday, March 21, the police released the dash cam video from the car which shows the human driver take her eyes off the road for a few seconds.

Watch: Shocking footage of self-driving Uber knocking down woman

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood actors like Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, 'Baaghi 2' co-stars Tiger-Disha and other stars were spotted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood snapped: Varun and Tiger-Disha in city, Janhvi shoots Dhadak

Akshay Kumar launched the trailer of ‘Nanak Shah Fakir’ at an event in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar lends support to troubled film as it's finally cleared for release

The team of ‘Badhaai Ho’ wrapped the shoot of the film with a bash in Mumbai on Wednesday night. (Photos: Twitter)

Badhaaai Ho: It's a wrap for Ayushmann, Sanya, but there's an Akshay connection

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were spotted at promotional events for their film ‘Baaghi 2’ in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger, Disha wax eloquent about Baaghi 2; KJo, Rohit Shetty lend support

Katrina Kaif was unveiled as the brand ambassador of Educate Girls NGO at an event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina Kaif lends support to noble cause, signs up as brand ambassador

Bollywood stars attended a prayer meet in Mumbai on Sunday for actor Narendra Jha, who passed away on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars pray for Raees actor Narendra Jha's departed soul at meet

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham