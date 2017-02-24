The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Feb 24, 2017 | Last Update : 10:57 AM IST

 LIVE !  :  Josh Hazlewood gave Australia their first breakthrough as he dismissed Murali Vijay. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| India vs Australia, 1st Test Day 2: 3-down India in trouble
 LIVE !  :  The Congress and the NCP were headed for a rout across the state including some of their strongholds like Pune. (Photo: Asian Age) Mumbai makes Sena no 1 with 84 seats, but BJP blooms at 80
 
India, Politics

Luckiest and richest candidates make it to BMC

PTI
Published : Feb 24, 2017, 9:20 am IST
Updated : Feb 24, 2017, 9:37 am IST

Several relatives of established politicians made it to the BMC, which went to the polls on February 21.

Quite a few candidates from political families made it to the general body of the country's richest civic body. (Photo: PTI)
 Quite a few candidates from political families made it to the general body of the country's richest civic body. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: The results of the BMC election announced on Thursday threw up some surprises with a number of prominent names biting the dust, while quite a few candidates from political families made it to the general body of the country's richest civic body.

Several relatives of established politicians made it to the BMC, which went to the polls on February 21.

Neil Somaiya, son of BJP MP from North-East Mumbai Kirit Somaiya, Akash Purohit, son of BJP MP Raj Purohit, Deepak Thakur, son of Maharashtra Minister and BJP leader Vidya Thakur, and Geeta Gawli, daughter of gangster-turned- politician Arun Gawli, managed to make entry into the cash rich civic body which has a budget of over Rs 37,000 crore.

Former MLA Atul Shah's case was unique. The BJP candidate won the election through a lottery draw after two rounds of counting confirmed equal number of votes polled by him and his nearest rival Surendra Bagalkar of Shiv Sena.

Former MLA from MNS Mangesh Sangle, who contested the polls on a BJP ticket, could not make it to the corporation.

Shiv Sena's Vishakha Raut, a former MLA and ex-Mayor, again emerged victorious.

Two shocking defeats came from the Shiv Sena camp. Yashodhar Phanse, Chairman of the Standing Committee, the highest decision-making body of the BMC, was trounced, while party's Group leader in the civic body Trushna Vishwas Rao was also defeated. Kamini Shewale, wife of Sena MP from South Central Rahul Shewale, too, lost.

However, Shahida Harun Khan, one of the few Muslim candidates fielded by the Shiv Sena, won the election.

Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar must be elated by his party's performance in the BMC polls, but his happiness was somewhat dented by the loss of his brother Vinod Shelar.

Congress faced a major embarrassment when its Leader of the Opposition in the BMC Pravin Chheda lost the election.

He was thrashed by none other than Parag Shah, the richest candidate in the fray this year, who showed assets worth Rs 690 crore in his affidavit.

Tags: bmc, municipal polls

MOST POPULAR

1

'Ring of fire' eclipse treat for southern skygazers

2

LIVE| India vs Australia, 1st Test Day 2: 3-down India in trouble

3

Ticket collector arrested after allegedly biting off senior officer's nose

4

Woman run over by train is back on her feet immediately

5

This Hyderabadi has been feeding poor for the last five years

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars were snapped in Mumbai as they exercised their votes for the BMC polls on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Ranveer, Shraddha, other stars cast their vote for BMC polls

Govinda had a special moment with a character dressed as his iconic character Raja Babu, when he recently featured on the reality show 'Indian Idol' to promote his film 'Aa Gaya Hero'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Govinda meets his iconic character Raja Babu on Indian Idol

Numerous Bollywood stars were seen making their way for Randhir Kapoor's birthday bash in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars descend at Randhir Kapoor's grand birthday bash

The team of 'Rangoon' promoted their film on the popular reality show 'Indian Idol' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rangoon stars Saif, Kangana, Shahid turn judges on Indian Idol

Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut were seen bonding with each other amid rumours of rift between them on Kapil Sharma's show to promote 'Rangoon'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Shahid slam rift reports, bond as they promote Rangoon

Amitabh Bachchan and several other alumni from Delhi's Kirori Mal University got together to raise funds and help rebuild a theatre in the university on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B takes initiative to help rebuild alma mater theatre with celebrity alumni

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham