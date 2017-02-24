Jayalalithaa’s niece launches new party 'MGR Amma Deepa Peravai'

Palanisamy is not the right person people wanted as a Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, said Deepa.

Chennai: Former Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa Jayakumar on Saturday launched a new party named ' MGR Amma Deepa Peravai' on the eve of the late former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's 69th birth anniversary.

"Amma Deepa Peravai' is the platform we launch formally today," said Deepa Jayakumar.

Deepa expressed her disgust towards Chief Minister Palanisamy saying, "Palanisamy is not the right person people wanted as a Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. This kind of hijacking of the party is not good. There is a traitor group working behind the government and we will work continuously to throw away this group," said Deepa.

Earlier, Deepa said that she will be contesting from the RK Nagar constituency as people have been expressing interest and showing their love.

"People are continuously expressing their interest and we will definitely take part in upcoming Tamil Nadu local body elections. It's a federation at this moment and I urge youth to support," she said.