Cash or papers? Centre will probe ‘suspicious movement’ from BSP office after note ban

PTI
Published : Feb 24, 2017, 10:20 am IST
Union Minister Manoj Sinha announced that a said a probe is underway to determine the truth.

Union Minister Manoj Sinha (Photo: PTI)
Ballia: Union Minister Manoj Sinha on Thursday said a probe is underway to ascertain whether it was election material or cash which was moved out of BSP office in Lucknow soon after the announcement of demonetisation.

Addressing an election meeting in Sikanderpur, he said it was being looked into whether it was election material, as claimed, which was removed from the BSP's Lucknow office or cash which was moved out soon after note ban was announced.

The central government will use the black money deposited after note ban for welfare works of the poor, farmers and deprived rather than doling them out, the Minister of State for Communications said.

Alleging that situation under the Akhilesh government was worse than what it was during the Mulayam government, the minister said he (Akhilesh) was in the last phase of power and after completion of the election process, he will have to dowith Bollywood and Hollywood in his native village Saifai.

Properties of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, the mastermind behind the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, in India will be declared as national property and any delay in this regard is only because of the legal process, Sinha said.

The property of Gangster-turned-MLA and Quami Ekta Dal (QED) leader Mukhtar Ansari will be "seized and declared national wealth".

 

