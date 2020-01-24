Anti-CAA Pawan free to abandon JD-U: Nitish Kumar

Varma said this is precisely what he had sought and added that he had great respect for Kumar.

New Delhi/Patna: The war of words between Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar and his party leader Pavan Varma escalated on Thursday with the Bihar chief minister indicating that the latter was free to leave the party if he wished.

The JD(U) chief said in Patna that “If anyone has any issues then the person can discuss it within party or at party meetings, but such kind of public statements are surprising. He can go and join any party he likes, he has my best wishes.”

Mr Verma on his part said that he will decide his next course of action depending on the reply from the party president to his letter and asserted that he will continue to speak “what he believes is for the good of the country and the party”.

The former diplomat had left the JD(U) embarrassed with his claims on how he felt about CAA and NRC in a letter which was released on social media by him.

On Thursday, the former Rajya Sabha member said: “I have not received a reply. Depending on the reply from the party president or its absence I will decide on my course of action. I will continue to speak what I believe is right, what is for the good of the country and the party”.

The former diplomat has drifted from the JD(U) over its support to the amended citizenship law and the national population register exercise, as he has often claimed that these measures along with the national register of citizens, which is on the BJP’s agenda, are divisive for the country.

Mr Varma said this is precisely what he had sought and added that he had great respect for Mr Kumar. He is grateful to Mr Kumar for all that he has done for him.

Earlier, another JD(U) leader vice-president Prashant Kishore had come out against the CAA and NRC forcing Mr Kumar to say in state Assembly that he was ready to hold a discussion on CAA and that NRC would not be implemented in the state.