Thursday, Jan 24, 2019 | Last Update : 04:02 PM IST

India, Politics

Nothing wrong in taking out Tiranga Yatra by grandson: BJP's Dalbir Singh

ANI
Published : Jan 24, 2019, 3:11 pm IST
Updated : Jan 24, 2019, 3:11 pm IST

Aligarh Muslim University administration on Wednesday issued a notice to two students for holding a Tiranga Yatra.

‘It is not a crime. Everyone should be patriotic and by flagging a march is a good start,’ Dilbar Singh said. (Photo: File)
 ‘It is not a crime. Everyone should be patriotic and by flagging a march is a good start,’ Dilbar Singh said. (Photo: File)

Lucknow: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Dalbir Singh on Thursday expressed disappointment over the show-cause notice issued by Aligarh Muslim University to his grandson and others for taking out a Tiranga Yatra on the campus recently.

"Unfortunate that my grandson and his nephew Ajay were issued a notice by AMU administration. Don't think they did anything wrong. Daily some rally or the other is organised on various issues, one was even in support of Afzal Guru, so what is wrong in a Tiranga yatra?"

"It is not a crime. Everyone should be patriotic and by flagging a march is a good start," he added.

Aligarh Muslim University administration on Wednesday issued a notice to two students for holding a Tiranga Yatra. The students had held a bike rally chanting 'Vande Mataram' from the Education Department to the Baba Syed Gate, in remembrance of the sacrifice made by freedom fighters.

The varsity administration alleged that it had not given permission to carry out the Yatra.

The notice issued by the proctor sought a reply within 24 hours, failing which ex-parte action would be taken against the student leaders.

Omar Saleem Peerzada, Public Relation Officer (PRO) of AMU said the students violated the code of conduct and varsity rules and regulations.

“There was no permission and their step was illegal. On 26 January and 15 August every year, the University holds one week programme, and the students should participate in that. Show-Cause notices have been issued and action would be taken against them as per the university rules,” he added.

Tags: tiranga yatra, aligarh muslim university, dalbir singh
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Latest From India

‘For him, individual ego was not a big issue, but ideology. When it comes to ideology, personal issues are not important,’ said NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik. (Photo: Facebook | @NawabMalikOfficial)

‘Ideology more important’: NCP to PM Modi on tie-up with Congress

‘We will never accept Bangladeshi refugees as Indian citizens and will continue to oppose,’ Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Takam Sanjoy said. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab)

Congress demonstrations against Citizenship bill across Arunachal Pradesh

Pointing out that he respects women, Sudhakaran said his speech should have been heard in total, rather than using some words here and there. (Photo: File)

Kerala Congress leader courts row over sexist remark, apologises

In a series of tweets, the former Union minister said the story is the same across many departments of the government as on one hand, there are vacant posts and on the other, there are unemployed youths. (Photo: File)

‘Another jumla’: P Chidambaram on announcement of railways recruitment

MOST POPULAR

1

Digital Transformation in 2019: Prepare or perish!

2

Huawei unveils the world’s most powerful 5G modem

3

Facebook to prevent duplicate content

4

Boeing's flying car lifts off

5

Oh God! Now China has blocked Microsoft Bing too

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham