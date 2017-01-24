The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Jan 24, 2017

India, Politics

Shiv Sena's 2017 manifesto repeats some promises from 2012

Published : Jan 24, 2017


Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (Photo: PTI/File)
Mumbai: Even though Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray's tag line for February 21 municipal corporation elections is "Je Bolto, Te Karun Dakhavto" (what I say, I do), a closer look reveals that several points in the manifesto he released on Monday were mentioned five years ago.

This time Sena has come out with its own manifesto as alliance talks with BJP are still inconclusive. The 2012 manifesto was of grand alliance of Sena, BJP and RPI.

The manifesto released by Uddhav Thackeray on one hand borrows heavily from the 2012 document, but omits Sena's pet promises like facilitating vibrant night life in Mumbai.

The issue of installation of sanitary napkin vending machines for women, taken up by MNS earlier, finds mention in the Sena manifesto for 2017.

It mentions Gargai and Pinjal water works to solve Mumbai's water woes; both projects in addition to the Damanganga project were there in 2012 manifesto.

Promise of affordable health-care and generic medicines is another repeat from 2012, so is the promise of a trauma care centre on the Eastern Expressway.

The 2012 manifesto had assured that more roads in the city would be concretised. This time Sena has promised use of advanced technology to complete concretization and asphalting of roads to solve the issue of potholes.

On solid waste and sewerage disposal, the 2012 manifesto had talked of completing the network of sewerage lines through use of micro-tunnelling technology. This time Sena manifesto merely talks of expanding the network of sewerage lines.

