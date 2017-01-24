The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jan 24, 2017 | Last Update : 09:41 AM IST

India, Politics

Denied SP ticket, Mukhtar Ansari may fight UP polls from jail independently

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jan 24, 2017, 8:26 am IST
Updated : Jan 24, 2017, 8:25 am IST

While Ansari is lodged in a Lucknow jail, his son has been campaigning door-to-door for him.

Jailed mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. (Photo: PTI)
 Jailed mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Quami Ekta Dal’s (QED’s) leader Mukhtar Ansari may fight the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections as an independent candidate from the Mau Sadar constituency as the Samajwadi Party has given the ticket for the seat to someone else.

The Quami Ekta Dal had merged with the Samajwadi Party in 2015 but chief minister Akhilesh Yadav had expressed discontent with the move due to Ansari’s criminal background.

QED was founded in 2010 by Mukhtar, along with his brothers Afzal Ansari and Sigbatullaha Ansari. Ansari is in jail for his alleged involvement in the murder of former BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai.

According to an Indian Express report, Ansari is unfazed by SP denying him a ticket and will fight the polls as an independent candidate. Earlier too, he fought from Mau Sadar constituency while he was in jail and still managed to win the seat comfortably in 2007 and 2012 as an independent candidate.

Ansari had tasted electoral success even before he was sent to prison and had won in 1996 and 2002.

Mukhtar Ansari’s son has been campaigning hard for his father and other family members are supporting him in his efforts.

 “I have been canvassing door-to-door in Mau constituency seeking vote for my father. I am staying in Mau for last six months and looking after the campaign. Other members of the family too would join me soon in the campaign,” Abbas Bin Mukhtar said.

Akhilesh Yadav known for his dislike for the gangster-turned politician, has given the SP ticket to Altaf Ansari .

"Mukhtar Ansari will not be welcome in the party. We don't want such people in the party," Yadav had said in 2015 after the QED had merged with his party. He had also made it clear that he did not have a say in the merger.

Tags: mukhtar ansari, up polls, samajwadi party, quami ekta dal
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

'Stop Molesting, be a man': Curious posters inside trains leave Delhi Metro clueless

2

Hugo Barra announces his exit from Xiaomi

3

Ranveer Singh's doppelganger spotted in Pakistan

4

Bangladesh cricketer Arafat Sunny in police custody

5

Zombies might destroy human race in 100 days: study

more

Editors' Picks

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreading it

Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu ban: PM meets TN CM, says matter sub-judice

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham