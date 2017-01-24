Denied SP ticket, Mukhtar Ansari may fight UP polls from jail independently

While Ansari is lodged in a Lucknow jail, his son has been campaigning door-to-door for him.

Lucknow: Quami Ekta Dal’s (QED’s) leader Mukhtar Ansari may fight the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections as an independent candidate from the Mau Sadar constituency as the Samajwadi Party has given the ticket for the seat to someone else.

The Quami Ekta Dal had merged with the Samajwadi Party in 2015 but chief minister Akhilesh Yadav had expressed discontent with the move due to Ansari’s criminal background.

QED was founded in 2010 by Mukhtar, along with his brothers Afzal Ansari and Sigbatullaha Ansari. Ansari is in jail for his alleged involvement in the murder of former BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai.

According to an Indian Express report, Ansari is unfazed by SP denying him a ticket and will fight the polls as an independent candidate. Earlier too, he fought from Mau Sadar constituency while he was in jail and still managed to win the seat comfortably in 2007 and 2012 as an independent candidate.

Ansari had tasted electoral success even before he was sent to prison and had won in 1996 and 2002.

Mukhtar Ansari’s son has been campaigning hard for his father and other family members are supporting him in his efforts.

“I have been canvassing door-to-door in Mau constituency seeking vote for my father. I am staying in Mau for last six months and looking after the campaign. Other members of the family too would join me soon in the campaign,” Abbas Bin Mukhtar said.

Akhilesh Yadav known for his dislike for the gangster-turned politician, has given the SP ticket to Altaf Ansari .

"Mukhtar Ansari will not be welcome in the party. We don't want such people in the party," Yadav had said in 2015 after the QED had merged with his party. He had also made it clear that he did not have a say in the merger.