The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jan 24, 2017 | Last Update : 05:08 AM IST

India, Politics

Aparna Yadav gets SP ticket, but those ignored resign

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : Jan 24, 2017, 4:27 am IST
Updated : Jan 24, 2017, 5:08 am IST

Congress’ Lucknow Cantt MLA Rita Bahuguna Joshi, who recently joined the BJP, will contest from the same seat.

Mulayam SIngh's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav (Photo: Twitter)
 Mulayam SIngh's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav (Photo: Twitter)

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president and UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav averted a potential family crisis on Monday when he finally announced a ticket for Aparna Yadav, younger daughter-in-law of his father and party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. The party released its fourth list, comprising 37 candidates, for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

But an exodus also began from the party with leaders belonging to the Mulayam faction opting for greener pastures after being denied tickets.

There was uncertainty about Aparna Yadav’s ticket since Lucknow Cantt, from which she had been declared a candidate by Mulayam Singh Yadav, is held by the Congress with which the Samajwadi Party announced a poll pact Sunday.

Congress’ Lucknow Cantt MLA Rita Bahuguna Joshi, who recently joined the BJP, will contest from the same seat.

The chief minister had not uttered a word on Aparna Yadav’s seat, and sources said that he would not pressure the Congress to give up its claim on the seat. However, it is learnt that on Mulayam Singh Yadav’s insistence, the SP leadership managed to convince the Congress to leave the Lucknow Cantt seat for Aparna Yadav, wife of Mulayam Singh Yadav’s second son, Prateek Yadav.

In other names announced, Rakesh Varma, son of SP MP Beni Prasad Varma, has been replaced with UP minister Arvind Singh Gope as the candidate from Ramnagar seat in Barabanki.

Rakesh Varma will now be joining the BJP to contest from the same seat. Beni Prasad Varma termed it a battle between “Ram and Ravana”, and said he would take the support of “Ram to defeat Ravana.”

Vijay Misra, another sitting MLA, resigned from the SP on Monday, and threatened to “expose” party leaders. He will contest as an independent.

Former MP Shafiqur-Rehman Warq has also quit the SP and joined the AIMIM after his grandson Ziaur Rahman Barq was denied a ticket form Sambhal.

Two days ago, former minister Ambica Chaudhary had joined the BSP, and three other MLAs — Rampal Yadav, Ashish Yadav and Ramvir Singh — also quit the SP to join the Lok Dal.

“If seniors are treated shabbily by the new leadership, people will obviously move out of Samajwadi Party, and by the time the new leaders realise their mistakes, it will be too late”, said Ambica Chaudhary.

Akhilesh Yadav has also held back tickets to sacked ministers Shadab Fatima and Narad Rai, and both are expected to join the BSP in a day or two.

Two other SP MLAs — Guddu Sharma and Mukesh Sharma — have joined the RLD after being denied tickets, while SP MLA Kuldeep Sengar has already managed a ticket for himself from the BJP.

“Akhilesh Yadav has left no choice for us. He is allowing personal vendetta to guide his decisions. We have been with Samajwadi Party since its inception, and now we are being targeted because we are loyal to Mulayam Singh Yadav”, said one of the disgruntled legislators.

According to sources, in the past two days, about 50 members from Mulayam Singh Yadav’s list met him after they were denied tickets by the CM. Mulayam Singh Yadav expressed his helplessness on the issue, and is said to be upset at the fact that “seniors are being driven out of the party because they are loyal to me”.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party will now cancel the tickets of about 42 candidates after the alliance with the Congress. The SP will contest 298 seats, of the 403, under the arrangement.

UP’s SP president Naresh Uttam said on Monday that a fresh list would now be issued in view of the seat adjustment with the Congress.

Sources said that those whose tickets were being cancelled would contest as rebel candidates or join another party.

Tags: akhilesh yadav, aparna yadav, mulayam singh yadav
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Hugo Barra announces his exit from Xiaomi

2

Ranveer Singh's doppelganger spotted in Pakistan

3

Bangladesh cricketer Arafat Sunny in police custody

4

Zombies might destroy human race in 100 days: study

5

Twitter users forced to follow US President Donald Trump after glitch

more

Editors' Picks

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreading it

Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu ban: PM meets TN CM, says matter sub-judice

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Shahid Kapoor was present on the first day of the shoot of his brother Ishaan Khatter's debut film on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid lends full support to brother as he faces the camera the first time

Sussanne Khan was snapped by shutterbugs as she watched her ex husband Hrithik Roshan's film 'Kaabil' on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sussanne Khan watches ex-husband Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil

Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam geared up for the release of their film 'Kaabil' by promoting film in Delhi. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik-Yami gear up for Kaabil release with frantic promotions

Shah Rukh Khan and the team of his upcoming film 'Raees' were seen at the first screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Shah Rukh Khan's Raees watches film for first time

The makers of 'OK Jaanu' held a screening for film industry celebrities on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Sidharth, Kriti, others stars watch OK Jaanu

Hrithik celebrated his birthday on Tuesday and his close friends and relatives were snapped by shutterbugs. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik turns a year older with a bash for close ones

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham