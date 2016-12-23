Friday, Dec 23, 2016 | Last Update : 05:51 AM IST

India, Politics

Congress may rope in Harbhajan Singh for Punjab poll campaign

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 23, 2016, 2:30 am IST
Updated : Dec 23, 2016, 4:08 am IST

There were reports earlier that he might even contest on a Congress ticket from Punjab but he has denied all such reports.

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh and his wife Geeta Basra with their newborn daughter at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. (Photo: PTI)
 Cricketer Harbhajan Singh and his wife Geeta Basra with their newborn daughter at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Congress is leaving no stone unturned to extend its electoral base in Punjab before the Assembly elections next year. In the last couple of weeks, the Congress has smelt blood in the state and if all goes according to plans the Congress has solid chances of forming a government in the state.

Now, the Congress is also mulling to rope in former cricketer Harbhajan Singh to campaign for the party in the state polls. There were reports earlier that he might even contest on a Congress ticket from Punjab but he has denied all such reports.

Earlier on Tuesday, Navjot Singh Sidhu met Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi amid speculation that the cricketer-turned politician would join the Congress sooner than later.

The Congress has played a masterstroke in snatching cricketer turn politician Navjot Singh Sidhu from both the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party. His wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu and former hockey player Pargat Singh have already joined the Congress.

Mr Sidhu’s meeting with Mr Gandhi, which lasted for over 30 minutes, had come at a time when the Congress has finalised half of its candidates for the coming state polls.

Mr Sidhu’s entry into Congress has been speculated for a long time now. He was earlier in talks with AAP but it did not materialise leading to a split in his recently formed outfit Awaaz-e-Punjab.

The Punjab Congress has also requested Priyanka Gandhi to campaign in the state. A decision in this regard has not been taken by the Congress leadership yet. Three meetings of the central election committee of the Congress, headed by the Congress president Sonia Gandhi, have taken place to decide on the candidates. Till now, the Congress has declared 61 candidates and the rest will be announced in the next few days.

The Punjab Congress feels that its time to gear up with just over a month left for elections in the state. If Harbhajan Singh is also roped in for campaigning it will definitely add up to its star power

Tags: navjot singh sidhu, rahul gandhi, priyanka gandhi, harbhajan singh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Video: Qatar girl buys zoo to release birds

2

Gujarat 'don' Abdul Latif's son wants to take Raees makers to court

3

Shahid Afridi expresses sadness about detention of his fan in India

4

Death threats make 'Eye to Eye' singer Tahir Shah leave Pakistan

5

China: Principal penalized for organizing outdoor exam

more

Editors' Picks

Although Shehzad is considered to be one of the most talented batsmen in the country, he has been dropped by the Pakistan selectors due to indiscipline. (Photo: AFP)

Ahmed Shehzad draws flak for Virat Kohli comparison

Rishi Kapoor was seen in 'Kapoor & Sons' earlier this year.

Rishi rips Twitterati apart for mocking Saifeena's baby's name

The parent's of Theo Ormondi donated his lungs to a five-month-old girl and a young adult after their son died due to a sudden illness. (Photo: AFP)

41-day-old UK baby becomes youngest lung donor

United Nations Security Council. (Photo: AP/File)

Need to act against LeT, JeM, their supporters: India tells UN

Priyanka will be seen in 'Baywatch' next year.

Priyanka Chopra named Assam tourism brand ambassador for two years

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

From the charming chaiwalla from Pakistan to the talented 6-year-old Chef, this was a year when social media stars lived the dream (Photo: Facebook/YouTube)

Yearender 2016: Social media trailblazers this year

The photographer breaks gender stereotypes by capturing images of women doing jobs which are traditionally seen as male jobs (Photo: Instagram/crismanphoto)

Women in traditional 'male jobs' for powerful photo-series

Be it the tragic tale of Harambe whose death was in the spotlight across the world, to love pouring in for the ugliest dog in the world and the outrage over a police horse named Shaktiman, this year saw animals make their presence felt in the digital space (Photo: Instagram/Facebook/PTI)

Yearender 2016: Stars from the animal kingdom

The

Vivid scenes welcome Christmas frenzy in Philippines

The resourceful university student was able to successfully convert $12,415 from his bar mitzvah money into $4.4 million solely by trading while travelling to over a 100 countries. (Photo: Instagram/ timothysykes)

Web entrepreneur earns millions while travelling

People have either been recreating the image of him shaking the President's hand in hilarious positions and through Photoshop (Photo: Twitter)

Cameroon sports minister's handshake sets Twitter abuzz

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham