The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Nov 23, 2018 | Last Update : 05:59 PM IST

India, Politics

J&K: Staked claim to form govt as we have numbers, asserts Sajjad Lone

ANI
Published : Nov 23, 2018, 4:47 pm IST
Updated : Nov 23, 2018, 4:47 pm IST

A political tussle broke out in Jammu and Kashmir soon after Governor Satya Pal Malik dissolved the state Assembly on Wednesday.

In a bid to counter move to form govt by Congress-PDP-NC, Lone on Wednesday staked claim to form govt with the support of the 25-legislator strong BJP and over 18 other lawmakers. (Photo: ANI)
 In a bid to counter move to form govt by Congress-PDP-NC, Lone on Wednesday staked claim to form govt with the support of the 25-legislator strong BJP and over 18 other lawmakers. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference chairman Sajjad Gani Lone on Friday asserted that he staked claim to form the government in the state as he possesses the required number of legislators in the Assembly.

"We staked the claim as we had the numbers. Had there been a floor test or had we been told to bring in the numbers, then what is within the purview of the constitution would have happened," Lone told ANI.

In a bid to counter the move to form a government by Congress- Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-National Conference (NC), Lone on Wednesday staked claim to form a government in the state with the support of the 25-legislator strong Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and more than 18 other lawmakers.

The People's Conference Chairman dared the PDP to go to the court if they have the required numbers.

"If they (PDP) are so aggrieved they can go to the court but they will not because they don't have the numbers," he said.

Reacting to arch-rivals PDP and NC coming together with the Congress to stake claim to form a new coalition government in the state, Lone said, "We are happy that we got these dynastic parties together."

A political tussle broke out in Jammu and Kashmir soon after Governor Satya Pal Malik suddenly dissolved the state assembly on Wednesday.

Malik dissolved the assembly hours after PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and BJP ally Sajid Lone of the People's Conference staked claim to form a government in the state.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba had attacked Malik for dissolving the assembly shortly after she wrote a letter to him staking claim to form the government in alliance with the NC and Congress.

Earlier on Wednesday, the PDP, NC, and Congress confirmed their alliance in a bid to preserve the state's special status (Article 370).

Political drama began in the Valley after the BJP pulled out of its alliance with the PDP citing examples of growing acts of "terrorism, violence, and radicalisation" in the state over the past few years.

Tags: sajjad gani lone, j&k government, j&k assembly dissolved, people's conference
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple iPhone XR price cut planned by top Japanese wireless carriers

2

Post Batla House, John, Nikkhil Advani, Bhushan Kumar collaborate for five films

3

US asks allies to avoid Huawei's equipment

4

Unhealthy lifestyle, erratic shifts can increase diabetes risk, says study

5

Elon Musk smoking marijuana, drinking whiskey prompts NASA to review SpaceX workplace

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

After their Bengaluru reception, newly married Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are back in town, on the day when Kartik Aaryan celebrated his birthday!

DeepVeer back in Mumbai, Kartik Aaryan celebrates birthday

After a dreamy destination wedding, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrated their marriage with close friends and family.

DeepVeer reception: Ranveer makes Deepika feel special post wedding

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently got married in an extremely private ceremony in Italy, amidst friends and family.

Much-in-love Ranveer, Deepika 'laugh out loud' before Bengaluru reception

An awards ceremony was held last night and many celebs had glamour written all over them as they slayed in their wear.

SRK, Akshay and students Sidharth, Varun, Alia slay at an awards

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who got married at Lake Como in Italy earlier this week, have finally returned in Mumbai. Thousands of fans flooded the airport exit to catch a glimpse of the newlyweds. Check out the photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Newlyweds Deepika, Ranveer are back in the bay post Italy wedding

Aaradhya Bachchan celebrated her 7th birthday and it was a very private, close-knit party which only involved her family i.e. the Bachchans.

Aaradhya celebrates her close-knit birthday with Big B, mom-dad

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham