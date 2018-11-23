Congress' priority is power, not people of Mizoram: PM Modi at rally

'A Congress leader called the attire of the North-East as outlandish. Your hopes, ambitions do not matter to the Congress,' he added.

Lunglei (Mizoram): Intensifying his attack against the Congress ahead of the assembly elections in Mizoram, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the party's priority is grabbing power and not people of Mizoram.

Taking a strong objection to Congress Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor's remark who had termed Naga headgear "outlandish", the Prime Minister accused the Congress of being least bothered about aspirations of Mizos.

"In the last four years, the BJP government at the Centre has worked for greater recognition and spread of Indian culture and traditions, far and wide. I feel a deep sense of anguish when I see the leaders of the Congress party abuse the same traditions," Prime Minister Modi said at a rally here.

"A Congress leader called the attire of the North-East as outlandish. Your hopes, ambitions do not matter to the Congress. Their priority is power and not the people of Mizoram," he added.

While addressing a seminar in Thiruvananthapuram in August, Tharoor said: "Why does our Prime Minister, who wears all sorts of outlandish headgears wherever he goes around the country and around the world, always refuses to wear a Muslim skull cap? You see him in hilarious Naga headgears and feathers. You see him in various kinds of extraordinary outfits, which is a right thing for a Prime Minister to do. Indira Gandhi has also been photographed wearing various kinds of costumes. But why he always says no to one?"

Further hitting out at the Congress for ignoring people's aspirations, the Prime Minister said that no developmental work took place during the party's regime and it has left the state behind in terms of development.

He said, "The work culture of the Congress has caused many projects to be delayed leading to crumbling infrastructure in the state, whereas the neighbouring states have excellent roads."

The Congress which once governed most Indian States, is now restricted to just two or three States, said Prime Minister Modi adding that the people of Mizoram now have a golden opportunity to get rid of the Congress culture.

He emphasised that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has developed every region of the Northeast by pursuing 'Act fast for India's East' policy in the last four-and-half years.

Prime Minister Modi observed that "the Northeast has moved past from bandh, guns and blockades. The people across Northeast are experiencing it."

Transformation through transportation is BJP's mantra for North Eastern states, he emphasised. "To speed up the development of Mizoram and to provide a corruption free government in the State, the BJP seeks your blessings and your support," the Prime Minister wooed the voters.

Further enticing the people of Mizoram, the Prime Minister said that the double engine of BJP governments in both the Centre and the state will take Mizoram reach new heights.

A total of 209 candidates are contesting the state assembly elections which are slated to be held in a single phase on November 28. Of this, the ruling Congress has fielded 40 candidates while the BJP and Mizo National Front are contesting in 39 and 40 assembly seats respectively.