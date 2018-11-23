The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Nov 23, 2018 | Last Update : 07:42 PM IST

India, Politics

Congress' priority is power, not people of Mizoram: PM Modi at rally

ANI
Published : Nov 23, 2018, 6:34 pm IST
Updated : Nov 23, 2018, 6:34 pm IST

'A Congress leader called the attire of the North-East as outlandish. Your hopes, ambitions do not matter to the Congress,' he added.

The Prime Minister said that no developmental work took place during the party's regime and it has left the state behind in terms of development. (Photo: File)
 The Prime Minister said that no developmental work took place during the party's regime and it has left the state behind in terms of development. (Photo: File)

Lunglei (Mizoram): Intensifying his attack against the Congress ahead of the assembly elections in Mizoram, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the party's priority is grabbing power and not people of Mizoram.

Taking a strong objection to Congress Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor's remark who had termed Naga headgear "outlandish", the Prime Minister accused the Congress of being least bothered about aspirations of Mizos.

"In the last four years, the BJP government at the Centre has worked for greater recognition and spread of Indian culture and traditions, far and wide. I feel a deep sense of anguish when I see the leaders of the Congress party abuse the same traditions," Prime Minister Modi said at a rally here.

"A Congress leader called the attire of the North-East as outlandish. Your hopes, ambitions do not matter to the Congress. Their priority is power and not the people of Mizoram," he added.

While addressing a seminar in Thiruvananthapuram in August, Tharoor said: "Why does our Prime Minister, who wears all sorts of outlandish headgears wherever he goes around the country and around the world, always refuses to wear a Muslim skull cap? You see him in hilarious Naga headgears and feathers. You see him in various kinds of extraordinary outfits, which is a right thing for a Prime Minister to do. Indira Gandhi has also been photographed wearing various kinds of costumes. But why he always says no to one?"

Further hitting out at the Congress for ignoring people's aspirations, the Prime Minister said that no developmental work took place during the party's regime and it has left the state behind in terms of development.

He said, "The work culture of the Congress has caused many projects to be delayed leading to crumbling infrastructure in the state, whereas the neighbouring states have excellent roads."

The Congress which once governed most Indian States, is now restricted to just two or three States, said Prime Minister Modi adding that the people of Mizoram now have a golden opportunity to get rid of the Congress culture.

He emphasised that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has developed every region of the Northeast by pursuing 'Act fast for India's East' policy in the last four-and-half years.
Prime Minister Modi observed that "the Northeast has moved past from bandh, guns and blockades. The people across Northeast are experiencing it."

Transformation through transportation is BJP's mantra for North Eastern states, he emphasised. "To speed up the development of Mizoram and to provide a corruption free government in the State, the BJP seeks your blessings and your support," the Prime Minister wooed the voters.

Further enticing the people of Mizoram, the Prime Minister said that the double engine of BJP governments in both the Centre and the state will take Mizoram reach new heights.

A total of 209 candidates are contesting the state assembly elections which are slated to be held in a single phase on November 28. Of this, the ruling Congress has fielded 40 candidates while the BJP and Mizo National Front are contesting in 39 and 40 assembly seats respectively.

Tags: mizoram assembly polls, narendra modi, congress
Location: India, Mizoram

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple iPhone XR price cut planned by top Japanese wireless carriers

2

Post Batla House, John, Nikkhil Advani, Bhushan Kumar collaborate for five films

3

US asks allies to avoid Huawei's equipment

4

Unhealthy lifestyle, erratic shifts can increase diabetes risk, says study

5

Elon Musk smoking marijuana, drinking whiskey prompts NASA to review SpaceX workplace

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham