The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Nov 23, 2018 | Last Update : 10:48 AM IST

India, Politics

BJP expels 11 rebel leaders in Rajasthan ahead of December 7 polls

ANI
Published : Nov 23, 2018, 10:06 am IST
Updated : Nov 23, 2018, 10:06 am IST

Action has been taken against these leaders for contesting against official party candidates in the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly polls.

After the announcement of the candidate list, many BJP leaders have shifted camps. (Photo: File)
 After the announcement of the candidate list, many BJP leaders have shifted camps. (Photo: File)

Jaipur: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday expelled 11 rebel leaders from the primary membership of the party for six years.

The action has been taken against these leaders for contesting against the official party candidates in the upcoming Rajasthan assembly elections.

Two leaders each have been expelled from Churu, Jaipur and Pali districts of the state. Whereas one leader each from Sri Ganganagar, Alwar, Bikaner, Banswara and Dungarpur have been expelled for fighting against party's official candidate.

After the announcement of the candidate list, many BJP leaders have shifted camps.

On November 18, BJP sitting MLA from Ramgarh constituency Gyandev Ahuja had resigned from the party and later announced to contest as an independent candidate after the party declined to give him ticket.

Last Wednesday, former BJP legislator Habibur Rahaman Ashrafi Lamba joined the Congress party. Rahman had tendered his resignation on November 12 to state BJP chief Madan Lal Saini after he found his name missing from the party's first list.

Rajasthan will go to polls on December 7, and results will be declared on December 11. 

Tags: rajasthan assembly elections, bjp rajasthan
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur

MOST POPULAR

1

US asks allies to avoid Huawei's equipment

2

Unhealthy lifestyle, erratic shifts can increase diabetes risk, says study

3

Elon Musk smoking marijuana, drinking whiskey prompts NASA to review SpaceX workplace

4

Plane with absolutely no moving parts takes flight

5

European privacy search engines aim to challenge Google

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMLife

The three-day annual festival, starting Wednesday, is to dedicate to the kingdom's ancestral naval warriors. (Photo: AP)

Cambodia marks water festival with boat races

It is the largest automotive showcase of Medellin. (Photo: AFP)

Colombia: Hundreds attend car festival in Medellin

Daspu, a wordplay on the expression 'Das putas' that means 'The hookers' in Portuguese, is a fashion house founded and run by the city's prostitutes. (Photo: AP)

Brazilian sex workers hold annual fashion show

From rehabilitated circus lions, to gorillas, new born monkeys and a fair for camels in India, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Oscar de la Renta's Bridal Spring 2019 collection is modern and effortlessly elegant. (Photo: Oscar de la Renta)

Oscar de la Renta Bridal Spring 2019: Modern and effortlessly elegant

Nepal’s tradition of honouring dogs at Kukur Tihar has been taken to the other side of the world by a collective of Mexican animal rights groups that has started celebrating the festival too.

In photos: Kukur Tihar, sharing the bond between man and dog in Mexico

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham