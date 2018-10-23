The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Oct 23, 2018

India, Politics

In MP, relatives may replace non-performing BJP MLAs

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Oct 23, 2018, 1:37 am IST
Updated : Oct 23, 2018, 2:02 am IST

Shivraj Singh Chouhan
 Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal: Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh seems to have found a safe way to beat a perceived anti-incumbency by replacing the “non-performing” MLAs and ministers with their relations in the November 28 Assembly elections in the state.

The party has successfully experimented with the strategy while dropping some influential party leaders in the selection of candidates for the two-phase assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, scheduled to be held on November 12 and 20.

BJP has been able to contain dissidence in the party by replacing these leaders with their close relations in their respective assembly seats.

While sitting BJP MLA Yudhbir Singh Judeo was replaced by his wife, another sitting party MLA Sunita Rathi was replaced by her husband in their respective seats.

“The same strategy may be adopted during selection of candidates for the party for the coming assembly elections in MP. Party was mulling to change at least 70 out of 165 BJP MLAs this time and it would a herculean task for the party to pacify the sulking leaders who would be denied tickets”, a senior BJP leader told this newspaper on Monday requesting not to be quoted.

Sources said that various surveys conducted by the party by different agencies to gauge the mood of the electorates ahead of the coming assembly elections, have suggested that there was no anger against the state government as such among the people.

“But, the anti-incumbency has been noticed in some assembly constituencies due to non-performance of their respective elected representatives. Hence, it has been suggested to replace at least 70 sitting MLAs that included half a dozen minister in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government”, sources revealed.

