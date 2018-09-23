AIADMK MLA Karunas arrested for making abusive remarks against TN CM

Karunas was earlier booked for criminal conspiracy, promoting enmity and disharmony, attempt to murder and issuing death threats.

AIADMK lawmaker Karunas, also a well-known actor and founder of a small outfit, was picked up from his house Sunday morning by a special team, police said. (Photo: File)

Chennai: Ruling AIADMK lawmaker Karunas was arrested on Sunday for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palanisamy, his deputy O Panneerselvam, the state police and few media houses.

The Tiruvadanai legislator was earlier booked under various sections of the IPC for criminal conspiracy, promoting enmity, promoting disharmony, attempt to murder and issuing death threats.

While speaking at an agitation in Chennai organised by his party Mukkulathor Puli Padai, Karunas had made abusive remarks against the chief minister and even dared a police official to remove his uniform and come and fight him. He also issued a threat against the police officer.

In a 47-minute long speech, the video of which has gone viral on the social media, Karunas claimed that though he belongs to the Mukkulathors community, commonly known as Thevars, his loyalties stand with the Sasikala camp. He went on to say that many ‘disloyal’ members of his community had flocked to the EPS (Edappadi K. Palaniswami) camp, in a reference to the Deputy CM, who also belongs to the Thevar community.

Karunas also flayed the media, claiming that the press was owned by Iyers and Nadars who repeatedly harp on the Nadar name.

Following the controversial speech, V G Narayanan of the Hindu Makkal Munnani had filed a complaint with Chennai Commissioner A K Viswanathan.

Later, the MLA 'expressed regret' for his remarks and said that he did not intend to hurt any community.

“I express my deep regret if whatever I spoke in anger over what has happened has hurt anyone. I will make sure it doesn't happen again. As far as I am concerned, I only spoke about the demands of my community. It is not my intention to demean and speak ill of others," he told a Tamil news channel.