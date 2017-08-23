The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Aug 23, 2017 | Last Update : 01:06 PM IST

India, Politics

Assembly bypolls: Voting for 4 seats underway in Delhi, AP, Goa

ANI
Published : Aug 23, 2017, 10:34 am IST
Updated : Aug 23, 2017, 12:11 pm IST

The polling, being held at 76 booths, including 30 in Panaji and 46 in Valpoi, will continue till 5 pm.

People wait in queue to cast their vote in Nandyal assembly by-polls in Andhra Pradesh. (Photo: ANI)
 People wait in queue to cast their vote in Nandyal assembly by-polls in Andhra Pradesh. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The voting for the bypolls for four Assembly seats in Bawana in Delhi, Nandyal in Andhra Pradesh, and Valpoi and Panaji in Goa is underway. 

The polling, being held at 76 booths, including 30 in Panaji and 46 in Valpoi, will continue till 5 pm.

In Delhi's Bawana bypoll, 17.25 per cent polling was recorded till 11 am.

17 per cent polling was recorded in Andhra Pradesh Pradesh's Nandyal till 9 am.

The four Assembly seats fell vacant owing to different reasons.

The Nandyal seat in Andhra Pradesh fell vacant after the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) legislator passed away following a cardiac arrest.

The TDP has fielded YSR Congress Party chief Jaganmohan Reddy's nephew Brahmananda Reddy, while the YSRCP has put up former minister Silpa Chandra Mohan Reddy, who lost the seat as a TDP nominee in 2014.

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is contesting from the Panaji constituency against Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi's confidante Girish Chodankar.

In the Valpoi contest, Health Minister Vishwajeet Rane is in fray against Roy Naik, the son of former state Home minister Ravi Naik, of the Congress.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Ved Prakash in the Bawana constituency, who won in 2015 Assembly elections as an AAP candidate. He resigned in March to join the saffron party.

The Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines are being used in Wednesday's poll.

The bypolls results will be declared on August 28.

Tags: bypoll, goa, delhi, andhra pradesh, manohar parrikar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Samsung’s Bixby now available in over 200 countries

2

Here's why you should eat more peaches

3

NASA shares images of cosmic photobomb as space station passes by solar eclipse

4

Behold Android 8.0 Oreo, the next Android update

5

Aamir Khan reacts to recent failures of SRK's JHMS and Salman's Tubelight

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham