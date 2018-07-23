The Asian Age | News

Will examine privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi, says LS speaker

PTI
Published : Jul 23, 2018, 4:36 pm IST
Updated : Jul 23, 2018, 4:35 pm IST

The allegations relate to Gandhi's speech during the debate on the no-confidence motion on Friday in which he had raised the issue of a secrecy clause in the Rafale fighter jet deal with France. (Photo: File)
 The allegations relate to Gandhi's speech during the debate on the no-confidence motion on Friday in which he had raised the issue of a secrecy clause in the Rafale fighter jet deal with France. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: A notice for a privilege motion has been moved against Congress President Rahul Gandhi by some BJP members in the Lok Sabha, which Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said she will examine.

Four BJP members -- Nishikant Dubey, Anurag Thakur, Dushyant Singh and Prahlad Joshi-- have submitted the privilege notice against Gandhi accusing him of "misleading" parliament by making "false" allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

As soon as the Question Hour got over, Dubey said a privilege motion has been moved by his party. "Whenever Rahul Gandhi speaks, it only helps in increasing the votes of BJP," he said.

Amid protests by Congress members, Mahajan said "I will look into it and then let you know".

The allegations relate to Gandhi's speech during the debate on the no-confidence motion on Friday in which he had raised the issue of a secrecy clause in the Rafale fighter jet deal with France. The Congress chief had also accused the Prime Minister of benefiting "one industralist" in the deal.

The BJP has also objected to Gandhi's comments regarding "betrayal" the Indian Army in Doklam, and dubbed them as "unsubstantiated charges".

