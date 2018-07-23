The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jul 23, 2018 | Last Update : 03:33 PM IST

India, Politics

Officer taking notes, carrying out ‘surveillance’ on opposition: Congress

PTI
Published : Jul 23, 2018, 3:20 pm IST
Updated : Jul 23, 2018, 3:20 pm IST

The Speaker assured the agitated members and said she could not see the Officers' Gallery from her seat but she will look into the matter.

During the Question Hour, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge brought the attention of Speaker Sumitra Mahajan that an officer was standing in the Officers' Gallery, taking notes of the debates and even counting the number of MPs present in the opposition benches. (Photo: PTI)
 During the Question Hour, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge brought the attention of Speaker Sumitra Mahajan that an officer was standing in the Officers' Gallery, taking notes of the debates and even counting the number of MPs present in the opposition benches. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Congress members on Monday took strong objection to an officer allegedly taking notes of the debates in the Lok Sabha from the Officers' Gallery and said he was carrying out "surveillance" on opposition members, prompting the Speaker to give an assurance that she would look into the matter.

During the Question Hour, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge brought the attention of Speaker Sumitra Mahajan that an officer was standing in the Officers' Gallery, taking notes of the debates and even counting the number of MPs present in the opposition benches.

"It is surveillance. Who is he? Why is he taking notes? He is counting the number of MPs," Kharge said amidst vociferous protests by his party MPs.

Kharge also claimed that as they were raising the issue, the officer concerned is seen leaving the House.

The Speaker assured the agitated members and said she could not see the Officers' Gallery from her seat but she will look into the matter.

"I will see to it," she said. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said the concerned officer belonged to his ministry and was doing his duty.

HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said the Lok Sabha proceedings were telecast live and everyone can see what is happening in the House.

"People even now can see who is winking in the House," he said in an apparent dig at Congress President Rahul Gandhi. Gandhi was not present in the House.

Tags: lok sabha, congress, mallikarjun kharge, rahul gandhi, sumitra mahajan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Taimur's playdate with Yash, Roohi is too cute, but KJo embarrasses Kareena

2

Watch: Salman, Jacqueline set the stage on fire at Poorna Patel’s wedding

3

Mysterious lights over China spark UFO rumours

4

Dhadak collects Rs 8.71 crores first day, highest opening for newcomers!

5

Shocking: You can get pregnant, while pregnant

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

Ram Gopal Varma and Sanjay Dutt.

Disappointed by Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, RGV promises an 'honest' Sanjay Dutt biopic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra birthday: Nick Jonas leaves hotel room with her, happy and twinning

Priyanka Chopra

Happy birthday Priyanka Chopra: Her journey from small-town girl to global icon

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of ‘Fanney Khan’ promoted the film on Salman Khan’s reality show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Not Aishwarya, Anil’s ‘kid’ has real singer and Salman for inspiration this time

Politician Praful Patel’s daughter Poorna got married in Mumbai on Saturday and Bollywood stars made the reception a grand affair. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Salman, Hrithik, Katrina make Poorna Patel’s reception a grand affair

A screening of ‘Dhadak’ was organised in Mumbai on Thursday where many celebrities were spotted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Janhvi’s granny, other stars catch up with Dhadak fever on eve of release

A screening of the much-anticipated ‘Dhadak’ was held in the city on Wednesday and celebrities galore were present. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Did Sara, Rekha, Shahid, other stars’ hearts ‘Dhadak’ for Janhvi-Ishaan starrer?

Veteran actress Ritu Bhaduri was cremated in Mumbai on Tuesday after her death earlier in the day. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

RIP Rita Bhaduri: Celebrities pay last respects to veteran actress at funeral

Kamal Haasan was the guest on Salman Khan’s TV show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ along with stars from TV and music fraternity. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

2 superstars in 1 frame: Salman hosts Kamal; TV, music stars also present

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham