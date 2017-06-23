The Asian Age | News

Friday, Jun 23, 2017

India, Politics

N Chandrababu Naidu: If you don’t like my govt, do not take pension

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Jun 23, 2017, 2:15 am IST
Updated : Jun 23, 2017, 2:14 am IST

He was speaking just before leaving Nandyal for Tirupati, after a hectic day’s tour.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu
 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu

Kurnool: Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s controversial statement on Thursday is causing heckles to rise. Talking to a group of people who met him at Nandyal with some problems, Mr Naidu said, “If you don’t like my administration, do not take pensions doled out by my government nor walk on the roads laid by my government.”

Apparently, the Chief Minister told his party leaders, “Ask them why they are dissatisfied despite getting so many benefits from us. I will not hesitate to ignore such villages who don’t vote for us.” He told his party leaders to seek votes only on the basis of development. Mr Naidu said that he, too, could offer Rs 5,000 for a vote but that was not his policy. He was committed to upholding honesty in politics unlike the Opposition parties who traded in votes. He was totally against practising such politics, he said.

“Why do you still crave for the money distributed by corrupt political leaders and vote for their parties? How can a 500 or 1,000 rupee note given by them change your fortune?” he asked the Nandyal villagers.

Earlier, Mr Naidu held an officers’ review meeting at Nandyal town and had asked them to prepare a plan for Nandyal that would transform it to a smart city. In his talk, that also included faction politics in Rayalaseema, the Chief Minister stated that he had brought in a new generation of leaders “as the young leaders in the party are more positive than those of our generation”.

He also said that he had invited some leaders from the Opposition due to political compulsions but had faced problems within the Telugu Desam due to this.

He was speaking just before leaving Nandyal for Tirupati, after a hectic day’s tour. Municipal administration minister P. Narayana, tourism minister Bhuma Akhila Priya and district collector S. Sathyanarayana were also present at the venue.

Tags: n chandrababu naidu, rayalaseema
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kurnool

